Trump leaks, announcing the #IgnoreMiloTour

President Trump is getting increasingly upset about leaks coming from his staff and career bureaucrats in the intelligence community. Keli Goff predicts Trump will start planting fake policies with his staff to see who is doing the leaking, like celebrities do with their hairdressers. Milo Yiannopoulos, former Breitbart editor and alt-right provocateur, lost his book deal and was dis-invited from the CPAC conference after videos of him condoning pedophilia surfaced. Is this the last we'll see of him? "Is there speech so harmful that people really need to be protected from it?" Josh Barro asks.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Keli Goff (Daily Beast) is our special guest.

Producers:

Laura Dine Million

