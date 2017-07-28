ON AIR
Trumpcare dead again, Ryan Lizza tells all

New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza describes his conversation with Anthony Scaramucci.

Jul 28, 2017

Trumpcare is dead again, shivved by Senator John McCain, who returned to the Senate from cancer treatment for the vote. Where does Obamacare go next? What should we make of the three Senate Republicans who saved it? We talk with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza about his conversation with the new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Trump tweeted a surprise ban on transgender service in the military, but so far, the Pentagon says it’s ignoring him. Can it do that? The pollsters assess whether Democrats have found a winning message for 2016.

Josh Barro (senior editor at Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left is Jamil Smith (political journalist and contributing writer at the Daily Beast). Olivia Nuzzi (Washington correspondent for New York magazine) and Ryan Lizza (Washington correspondent for the New Yorker) are our special guests.

In-Focus
Susan Hennessey (managing editor of the Lawfare blog, Brookings fellow in National Security Law)

The Pollsters /It's Been Busy
Margie Omero (Democratic pollster and EVP at PSB Research) and Kristen Soltis Anderson (Washington Examiner columnist, Republican pollster, co-founder of Echelon Insights).

More:
'To the Point' on the controversy over Interior Secretary Zinke
'To the Point' on Democrats and 'A Better Deal'

Producers:
Laura Dine Million
Katie Beurskens

