When the news broke that major companies including AT&T and Novartis — and a Russian oligarch — made payments to a company controlled by Michael Cohen, the president’s personal lawyer, that was also used to pay out hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels.... well, we couldn’t wait to talk about it. Josh Barro and criminal defense attorney Ken White talk through the payments, “perjury traps,” why it’s still a bad idea for the president to speak to Robert Mueller, and the optics of presidents taking the Fifth.
U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen departs federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters.
We Couldn’t Wait: Michael Cohen and the Russian Oligarch
Josh Barro
Ken White
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott
