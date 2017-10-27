Where are the Republicans going?

Arizona senator Jeff Flake won't seek reelection. Why are anti-Trump Republicans like Flake and Bob Corker quitting instead of fighting? President Trump has announced that opioid addiction is officially a public health crisis. Does that mean anything? What can the massive policy response to HIV and AIDS teach us about fighting opioids? Molly Ball went to Wisconsin to look for Americans who want to find common ground -- but maybe they don't. Is there a way to make new limits on 401(k) contributions popular? There's a new law that makes it harder to sue your bank. Plus, we have some spooky Halloween Rants to share.