Arizona senator Jeff Flake won't seek reelection. Why are anti-Trump Republicans like Flake and Bob Corker quitting instead of fighting? President Trump has announced that opioid addiction is officially a public health crisis. Does that mean anything? What can the massive policy response to HIV and AIDS teach us about fighting opioids? Molly Ball went to Wisconsin to look for Americans who want to find common ground -- but maybe they don't. Is there a way to make new limits on 401(k) contributions popular? There's a new law that makes it harder to sue your bank. Plus, we have some spooky Halloween Rants to share.
Where are the Republicans going?
Why are anti-Trump Republicans quitting instead of fighting?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Molly Ball, Time Magazine, @mollyesque
Margie Omero, The Pollsters / PSB Research, @MargieOmero
Mike Konczal, Roosevelt Institute, @rortybomb
More:
Barro on Flake being helpless, not brave, in retiring
Lowry on a new model for the Republican Party
Ball on America's elitists being desperate to figure out what they got wrong in 2016
Pew Research Center on deep fissures on the right, left
Konczal on the Treasury Department opposing CFPB
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel
More From Left, Right & Center
LATEST BLOG POSTS
1,500 miles from home, a prisoner gets a visit from his mom Eleven years ago California’s prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories, and inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state… Read More
In time for Halloween, here are some of LA’s scariest stories and spookiest places In celebration of the most menacing holiday of the year, we asked you all to tell us what eerie story you were most curious about. You asked us about haunted… Read More