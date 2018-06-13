ON AIR
“A huge, writhing intertwined mass of lawsuits.”

Ken White and Josh Barro dive right into the legal web that knits together Michael Avenatti, Stephanie Clifford, Michael Cohen, Keith Davidson.

Jun 13, 2018

It’s been a crazy week of litigation — but our criminal defense attorney Ken White gives it a mild eyebrow raise and a 5/10. Can you blame him? But now pretty much everyone is suing everyone else, so Josh Barro and Ken break it all down, tangle by tangle. Plus, Josh and Ken also check in on the rest of the regular names: Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein.

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Sara Fay

