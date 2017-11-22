ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MARTINI
SHOT

MARTINI<br>SHOTMARTINI<br>SHOT

Irreplaceable

What makes a powerful man think that anyone wants to see his naked body, for any reason?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In 2008, as the economy crashed, I'd check the news every day to see which company had folded up. Lehman Brothers, gone. AIG, the massive insurance company, destroyed. Merrill Lynch, facing chapter, whatever. It's like that today, but instead of companies, it's famous people's reputations. Each day it seems, there's a new person being — mostly very credibly — accused of behaving in some kind of deeply loathsome way. Some of them aren't surprising — anyone in show business who told you that he or she was shocked to learn of the creepy, predatory behavior of a Weinstein or a Kevin Spacey is either lying or not really in show business...

CREDITS

Host:
Rob Long

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Martini Shot

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’
For The Curious Blog

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad
For The Curious Blog

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More

Nov 17, 2017

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio
For The Curious Blog

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed