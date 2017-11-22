In 2008, as the economy crashed, I'd check the news every day to see which company had folded up. Lehman Brothers, gone. AIG, the massive insurance company, destroyed. Merrill Lynch, facing chapter, whatever. It's like that today, but instead of companies, it's famous people's reputations. Each day it seems, there's a new person being — mostly very credibly — accused of behaving in some kind of deeply loathsome way. Some of them aren't surprising — anyone in show business who told you that he or she was shocked to learn of the creepy, predatory behavior of a Weinstein or a Kevin Spacey is either lying or not really in show business...
Irreplaceable
What makes a powerful man think that anyone wants to see his naked body, for any reason?
