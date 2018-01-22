A tribute to Joe Frank

This week, tune in to a special series devoted to Joe Frank, who died last week at age 79. In tribute, KCRW is airing selections of his immersive, mind-bending and inspirational work
Joe’s visit to Sri Lanka leads to an odd relationship with a beggar boy. A drug overdose culminates in the realization that ‘life is meaningless.’ Time spent in a tropical country under colonial domination. A dreamlike monologue montage. Joe presides over the ‘Survivor of the Year’ competition featuring individuals who have survived harrowing experiences. Life on the lower East Side of Manhattan.
Series: Work in Progress
Air Date: 1986
Featuring Lester Nafzger, Fred Coffin, Arthur Miller and Joe Frank