ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

NEWS
SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

NEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGNEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

A tribute to Joe Frank

KCRW lost a legend last week when Joe Frank died at the age of 79. In tribute to Joe, KCRW is airing selections of his immersive, mind-bending and inspirational work. 

COMING SOON

Jan 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week, tune in to a special series devoted to Joe Frank, who died last week at age 79. In tribute, KCRW is airing selections of his immersive, mind-bending and inspirational work

Monday January 22, 2018
A landing strip in the jungle
Selected by Joe Frank's friend and collaborator, Mike Meloan.
Joe’s visit to Sri Lanka leads to an odd relationship with a beggar boy. A drug overdose culminates in the realization that ‘life is meaningless.’ Time spent in a tropical country under colonial domination. A dreamlike monologue montage. Joe presides over the ‘Survivor of the Year’ competition featuring individuals who have survived harrowing experiences. Life on the lower East Side of Manhattan.

Series: Work in Progress
Air Date: 1986
Featuring Lester Nafzger, Fred Coffin, Arthur Miller and Joe Frank   

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From News Special Programming

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed