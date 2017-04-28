ON AIR
South LA's legacy: 25 Years after the riots

Twenty-five years after the LA uprising what has changed for residents in South LA?

Apr 28, 2017

Twenty-five years ago, the city erupted after four LAPD officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King.  A look at what's changed for residents in South LA and what still needs to happen.

Photo: A armed national guardsman stands outside a toy store after capturing looters inside during the Los Angeles Riots in South Central, Los Angeles on May 1, 1992, following the acquittal of four Los Angeles Police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. (Calvin Hom/Reuters)

Guests:
Alberto Retana, Community Coalition, @aretana

Producers:
Jennifer Wolfe

