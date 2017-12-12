ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ONE
YEAR
LATER

ONE<br>YEAR<br>LATERONE<br>YEAR<br>LATER

Elitism in America

Much of the criticism of liberals after the 2016 election revolved around coastal elites and the media being disconnected from white working class Americans. Are the "Blue Coasts" still mocking the flyover states -- and helping empower Trump in the process?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 12, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Mike Mozart

McDonald's, elitism and expertise 29 MIN, 41 SEC

One year after Donald Trump won over the masses, a debate over the role of elitism continues. Some maintain that Trump was elected because many Americans are sick and tired of being talked down to by smug, condescending elitists. Others claim that what put Trump in office is something even more dangerous -- a growing skepticism of expertise that has left ordinary people convinced that they know more than they really do. Which is it? We sort it all out.

Guests:
Patrick T. Reardon, writer and journalist (@PatrickReardon)
Thomas Nichols, Naval War College (@RadioFreeTom)
Joan C. Williams, University of California Hastings College of the Law (@JoanCWilliams)
Khanh Ho, KCRW listener

More:
Williams' 'White Working Class: Overcoming Class Cluelessness in America'
J.D. Vance's 'Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis'

The Death of Expertise

Thomas M. Nichols

The #MeToo movement edges closer to the White House 13 MIN, 35 SEC

President Trump had already been getting attention from women who have renewed their allegations of harassment against the president. In a suggestive tweet today, he said that New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand would "do anything for money." Is Trump trying to stir a backlash against the #MeToo movement? 

Guests:
Ed Kilgore, New York magazine / Democratic Strategist (@ed_kilgore)

More:
Kilgore on Alabama Senate election results: Republicans will have a headache either way

CREDITS

Host:
Ruben Navarrette, Jr.

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From One Year Later

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed