Elitism in America
Much of the criticism of liberals after the 2016 election revolved around coastal elites and the media being disconnected from white working class Americans. Are the "Blue Coasts" still mocking the flyover states -- and helping empower Trump in the process?
FROM THIS EPISODE
One year after Donald Trump won over the masses, a debate over the role of elitism continues. Some maintain that Trump was elected because many Americans are sick and tired of being talked down to by smug, condescending elitists. Others claim that what put Trump in office is something even more dangerous -- a growing skepticism of expertise that has left ordinary people convinced that they know more than they really do. Which is it? We sort it all out.
Guests:
Patrick T. Reardon, writer and journalist (@PatrickReardon)
Thomas Nichols, Naval War College (@RadioFreeTom)
Joan C. Williams, University of California Hastings College of the Law (@JoanCWilliams)
Khanh Ho, KCRW listener
More:
Williams' 'White Working Class: Overcoming Class Cluelessness in America'
J.D. Vance's 'Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis'
Thomas M. Nichols
President Trump had already been getting attention from women who have renewed their allegations of harassment against the president. In a suggestive tweet today, he said that New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand would "do anything for money." Is Trump trying to stir a backlash against the #MeToo movement?
Guests:
Ed Kilgore, New York magazine / Democratic Strategist (@ed_kilgore)
More:
Kilgore on Alabama Senate election results: Republicans will have a headache either way
CREDITS
More From One Year Later
Is Trump a threat to the rule of law? The president has gone after the FBI, judges and the First Amendment. But so far his vendetta against so-called sanctuary cities has failed and his attorney general won't start an investigation against Hillary Clinton. Will he spark a Constitutional standoff with the special counsel? Is the GOP forfeiting its claim to be the party of law and order?