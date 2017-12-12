Elitism in America

One year after Donald Trump won over the masses, a debate over the role of elitism continues. Some maintain that Trump was elected because many Americans are sick and tired of being talked down to by smug, condescending elitists. Others claim that what put Trump in office is something even more dangerous -- a growing skepticism of expertise that has left ordinary people convinced that they know more than they really do. Which is it? We sort it all out.

Guests:

Patrick T. Reardon, writer and journalist (@PatrickReardon)

Thomas Nichols, Naval War College (@RadioFreeTom)

Joan C. Williams, University of California Hastings College of the Law (@JoanCWilliams)

Khanh Ho, KCRW listener

More:

Williams' 'White Working Class: Overcoming Class Cluelessness in America'

J.D. Vance's 'Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis'

