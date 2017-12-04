ON AIR
Parenting in the age of Trump

President Trump confounds and infuriates his political critics. He also has many parents tearing their hair out. They want their kids to be kind, honest and polite but when the president is the bully-in-chief what do they tell their kids?

Dec 04, 2017

Photo courtesy Pixabay

What does 'family values' mean in the Trump era? 31 MIN, 32 SEC

Kindness, Respect, Character -- Parents work to instill those values in their children. But the country's biggest outsized personality is President Donald Trump, who has made insults and racial epithets his calling card. What's a parent to do when the president uses language that would earn their kids a time-out?

Guests:
Mona Charen, Ethics and Public Policy Institute / National Review Online (@monacharenEPPC)
John Culhane, Widener University / Slate (@johnculhane)

A big day in the Russia investigation 12 MIN, 3 SEC

What benefit was Flynn trying to negotiate with the Russians in return for an end to sanctions? Did the Russians have anything to offer that was in the interests of the US? 

Guests:
Max Bergmann, Center for American Progress / Moscow Project (@maxbergmann)

Host:
Jennifer Rubin

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz

