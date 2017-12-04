Parenting in the age of Trump
President Trump confounds and infuriates his political critics. He also has many parents tearing their hair out. They want their kids to be kind, honest and polite but when the president is the bully-in-chief what do they tell their kids?
Kindness, Respect, Character -- Parents work to instill those values in their children. But the country's biggest outsized personality is President Donald Trump, who has made insults and racial epithets his calling card. What's a parent to do when the president uses language that would earn their kids a time-out?
Guests:
Mona Charen, Ethics and Public Policy Institute / National Review Online (@monacharenEPPC)
John Culhane, Widener University / Slate (@johnculhane)
Guests:
Max Bergmann, Center for American Progress / Moscow Project (@maxbergmann)
Host:
Jennifer Rubin
Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz
