Photo: President Donald Trump, surrounded by his cabinet, looks up at Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney (2nd L) as he reads the executive order entitled "Comprehensive Plan for Reorganizing the Executive Branch", just signed by Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Washington's swamp keeps getting deeper
Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp but so far he's expanded it. We've seen nepotism, conflicts of interest, self-dealing and lots and lots of lying. And we're not even a year into his presidency. Is Trump going to make Washington even sleazier? Where is the Congressional oversight? Do Americans care if the president is making money off his office?
Can a president keep his financial empire and run the country at the same time? As President Trump continues to defy ethical norms by keeping control of his businesses, watchdog groups say potential conflicts make it look like the Oval Office is for sale. Is the public paying attention?
Austin Evers, American Oversight (@weareoversight)
Brad Heath, USA Today (@bradheath)
Kathleen Clark, Washington University (@clarkkathleen)
Who is Erik Prince and how does he figure into the Russia investigation? And will the House Intelligence Committee get the truth from him? Meanwhile, Trump says the investigation will be over by the end of the year. Is he setting up his base to demand the investigation end in 2018?
David Corn, Mother Jones magazine (@DavidCornDC)
