Washington's swamp keeps getting deeper

Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp but so far he's expanded it. We've seen nepotism, conflicts of interest, self-dealing and lots and lots of lying. And we're not even a year into his presidency. Is Trump going to make Washington even sleazier? Where is the Congressional oversight? Do Americans care if the president is making money off his office?

Nov 29, 2017

Photo: President Donald Trump, surrounded by his cabinet, looks up at Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney (2nd L) as he reads the executive order entitled "Comprehensive Plan for Reorganizing the Executive Branch", just signed by Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

A culture of conflict of interest in Washington 31 MIN, 35 SEC

Can a president keep his financial empire and run the country at the same time? As President Trump continues to defy ethical norms by keeping control of his businesses, watchdog groups say potential conflicts make it look like the Oval Office is for sale. Is the public paying attention?

Guests:
Austin Evers, American Oversight (@weareoversight)
Brad Heath, USA Today (@bradheath)
Kathleen Clark, Washington University (@clarkkathleen)

More:
American Oversight on influence, access at the Department of Education
American Oversight on questionable $300m Puerto Rico contract for Zinke-linked company
American Oversight on Zinke's unethical leadership at the Interior Department
American Oversight on Scott Pruitt's mismanagement of the EPA
Heath on Trump nominating some club members to plum government jobs

The Russia investigation grinds on 11 MIN, 52 SEC

Who is Erik Prince and how does he figure into the Russia investigation? And will the House Intelligence Committee get the truth from him? Meanwhile, Trump says the investigation will be over by the end of the year. Is he setting up his base to demand the investigation end in 2018?

Guests:
David Corn, Mother Jones magazine (@DavidCornDC)

More:
Corn on whether the House Intelligence Committee will get the truth from Erik Prince

CREDITS

Host:
Jennifer Rubin

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or

