The Future of Asian Americans in OC

Report Paints a More Complex Portrait of Community that Makes Up 20 Percent of Orange County

Feb 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Historically, when people think about Orange County, the area's large Vietnamese and Korean populations come to mind. But a report issued last month by UC Irvine and the nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice portrays a more complex picture. It paints a portrait that's more complex than the model minority embedded in the minds of most Orange Countians, and tells a story of a disparate group that's nevertheless influencing all aspects of OC life, from politics to housing to even food. But can the group ever reach its full potential in Orange County?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

