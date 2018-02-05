Historically, when people think about Orange County, the area's large Vietnamese and Korean populations come to mind. But a report issued last month by UC Irvine and the nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice portrays a more complex picture. It paints a portrait that's more complex than the model minority embedded in the minds of most Orange Countians, and tells a story of a disparate group that's nevertheless influencing all aspects of OC life, from politics to housing to even food. But can the group ever reach its full potential in Orange County?
The Future of Asian Americans in OC
Report Paints a More Complex Portrait of Community that Makes Up 20 Percent of Orange County
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Nunes memo annotated by NPR From NPR: A memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans. President Trump authorized the memo’s release, even after… Read More
With Rep. Darrell Issa out, can Democrats agree on a candidate to flip the 49th district? Southern California is emerging as a midterm battleground in flipping the House from red to blue. There are at least seven districts held by vulnerable Republicans that the Democratic Congressional… Read More