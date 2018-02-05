The Future of Asian Americans in OC

Historically, when people think about Orange County, the area's large Vietnamese and Korean populations come to mind. But a report issued last month by UC Irvine and the nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice portrays a more complex picture. It paints a portrait that's more complex than the model minority embedded in the minds of most Orange Countians, and tells a story of a disparate group that's nevertheless influencing all aspects of OC life, from politics to housing to even food. But can the group ever reach its full potential in Orange County?