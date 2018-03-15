ON AIR
A conversation with LA's first ever design chief

Los Angeles is redefining itself as a city. So what should it look like? That’s a question on the mind of Christopher Hawthorne. He has a new job at City Hall as its first ever design chief.

Mar 15, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Russia, China, and cyber security 15 MIN, 48 SEC

The White House sanctions Russia for meddling in the 2016 election. Why now? The move comes after Britain escalates its fight with the Kremlin over the suspected poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter on U.K. soil. Meanwhile, some experts argue China is better than Russia at infiltrating U.S. intelligence. How extensive is China’s spying network?

Guests:
Yoni Appelbaum, Atlantic (@YAppelbaum)
John Arquilla, Professor of Defense Analysis, Naval Postgraduate School
Clayton Dube, University of Southern California (@claydube)

What would a redesign of Los Angeles look like? 11 MIN, 41 SEC

Los Angeles is redefining itself as a city. So what should it look like? That’s one question -- among many others -- on the mind of Christopher Hawthorne. He’s leaving his job as architecture critic for the LA Times to join city hall as its first ever design chief.

Guests:
Christopher Hawthorne, incoming chief design officer for LA City Hall; Los Angeles Times (@hawthorneLAT)

More:
Why I'm leaving The Times for a job at City Hall

Latin music at SXSW 12 MIN, 44 SEC

The South By Southwest music festival isn’t just for American bands anymore. Bands come from all over the world to showcase their talents in front of an audience filled with people from labels, radio, and streaming services. KCRW DJ Jose Galvan has been checking out some Indie Latin bands. They come from Spain, Colombia, Mexico, and Los Angeles.

Guests:
José Galván, DJ

Artist Olafur Eliasson brings a light and sound installation to LA 7 MIN, 29 SEC

Installation artist Olafur Eliasson has been described as the Ai Wei Wei of Iceland. He’s installed giant waterfalls around New York City, made a rainbow walkway on top of a museum in Denmark, and had real glacial ice transported from Greenland to the Paris climate talks. Now, he’s taken over the bottom floor of the Marciano Art Foundation here in LA for a new installation.


Olafur Eliasson's "Reality projector" installation at the Marciano Art Foundation. 
Photo by Joshua White, courtesy of Marciano Art Foundation.

Guests:
Olafur Eliasson, artist (@olafureliasson)

More:
OLAFUR ELIASSON: REALITY PROJECTOR

