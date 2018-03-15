A conversation with LA's first ever design chief

The White House sanctions Russia for meddling in the 2016 election. Why now? The move comes after Britain escalates its fight with the Kremlin over the suspected poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter on U.K. soil. Meanwhile, some experts argue China is better than Russia at infiltrating U.S. intelligence. How extensive is China’s spying network?
Guests:
Yoni Appelbaum, Atlantic (@YAppelbaum)
John Arquilla, Professor of Defense Analysis, Naval Postgraduate School
Clayton Dube, University of Southern California (@claydube)