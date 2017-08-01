Photo: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Commander of Western military district Andrei Kartapolov, President Vladimir Putin and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Vladimir Korolev arrive to attend the the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Reuters)
Are we in a new Cold War with Russia?
Russia is getting ready to send as many as 100,000 troops to its Western border for military exercises. There have also been diplomatic fights, the expulsion of 755 American diplomats and staff, and sanctions passed by Congress. Some are wondering if this means a new Cold War.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Donald Trump Jr. said his meeting with a Russian lawyer was primarily about an adoption program. But it was actually about damaging information the Russians wanted to share about the Clinton campaign. It turns out that President Trump came up with that first misleading statement.
Guests:
Nick Johnston, Axios (@AxiosNick)
More:
Trump dictated son’s misleading statement on meeting with Russian lawyer
Guests:
Alexandra Vacroux, Harvard
More:
Russia’s Military Drills Near NATO Border Raise Fears of Aggression
The 1980s daytime soap opera “Santa Barbara” ran for nine years on NBC to little fanfare. But in post-Soviet Russia, it was must-see TV for tens of millions of people. It was a window into Western society, and an escape from post-Cold War life.
Guests:
Mikhail Iossel, Concordia University (@Mikhail_Iossel)
More:
The 1980s American Soap Opera That Explains How Russia Feels About Everything
Things are going from bad to worse in Venezuela: A sham election over the weekend, sanctions by the U.S. yesterday, and now leaders of the opposition are under arrest.
Guests:
Daniel Lansberg-Rodríguez, Northwestern University / Foreign Policy magazine (@DLansberg)
More:
Trump has sanctioned Venezuela’s president. Let’s hope he leaves the people alone.
Roe v. Wade is the law of the land, but a new documentary shows a systematic and effective campaign to chip away at it. “Birthright: A War Story” highlights pro-life efforts to get legislation passed in states around the country dealing with abortion and other health issues.
Guests:
Civia Tamarkin, Director
