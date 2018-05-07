ON AIR
'Asperger's syndrome' is named after a Nazi

The medical term Asperger’s gets thrown around a lot, even though it’s not an official diagnosis anymore. One historian says that should stop -- because Dr. Hans Asperger of Vienna in the 1930s was a Nazi.

May 07, 2018

As part of Trump's legal team, what is Rudy Giuliani up to? 9 MIN, 7 SEC

The president’s defense team is a rotating cast these day. The latest addition is Rudy Giuliani, who says Trump could plead the Fifth if Robert Mueller questions him. Giuliani asserts that it’s Trump’s right not to testify under executive privilege.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

What does Israeli intel company Black Cube have to do with the Iran nuclear deal? 11 MIN, 7 SEC

President Trump will announce on Tuesday whether he’ll pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. The Obama administration negotiated the deal. Now there’s news that a secretive Israeli intelligence company called Black Cube was hired to find dirt on two of the men involved in the negotiations: Ben Rhodes and Colin Kahl. The firm was looking for evidence that they may have been working with Iranian lobbyists, or that they may have enriched themselves from the deal. Both men say that isn’t true.

Guests:
Amir Tibon, Haaretz (@amirtibon)

The medical term Asperger's gets thrown around a lot, even though it's not an official diagnosis anymore. One historian says that should stop -- because Dr. Hans Asperger of Vienna in the 1930s was a Nazi.


Dr. Hans Asperger. Photos courtesy of Edith Sheffer. 

Guests:
Edith Sheffer, author of “Asperger’s Children: The Origins of Autism in Nazi Vienna” (@edithsheffer)

Asperger's Children

Edith Sheffer

Up close to the active volcano in Hawaii 6 MIN, 16 SEC

We get a report on what it’s like on Hawaii’s Big Island after a volcanic explosion caused a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, and thousands of residents had to evacuate.


 A view of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō from the east, shortly after a small collapse. 


A collapse in the crater of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō created a robust, reddish-brown ash plume.


This wide shot looks northeast, and shows the fissure that formed on the
west flank of the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō cone (line of white steam). The fissure extends
roughly 1.5 km (0.9 mi) west of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō Crater.


The crater in Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō.

Images courtesy of Jamm Aquino / Honolulu Star-Advertiser.


Guests:
Dan Nakaso, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser (@dannakaso)

Images of Dr. Hans Asperger courtesy of Edith Sheffer. 

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

