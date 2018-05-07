'Asperger's syndrome' is named after a Nazi

The medical term Asperger’s gets thrown around a lot, even though it’s not an official diagnosis anymore. One historian says that should stop -- because Dr. Hans Asperger of Vienna in the 1930s was a Nazi.



Dr. Hans Asperger. Photos courtesy of Edith Sheffer.

Guests:

Edith Sheffer, author of “Asperger’s Children: The Origins of Autism in Nazi Vienna” (@edithsheffer)