Breaking Point: Housing, density and the future of LA

Mar 02, 2017

Angelenos will vote next week on Measure S, which restricts development in the city for two years. It’s stirred up a heated debate: Should LA build higher, denser developments near public transit, or stay as a network of neighborhoods with single family homes and small apartment buildings?

Press Play hosts a special broadcast live from Hollywood’s Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, exploring how the housing crisis in LA has caused an identity crisis for Angelenos.

Guests:
Richard Close, Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association
Mott Smith, Civic Enterprise, @CivicEnterprise
Manuel Pastor, University of Southern California, @Prof_MPastor
Joel Kotkin, Chapman University
Grace Yoo, Koreatown activist and attorney
Alberto Retana, President, CEO of Community Coalition, @aretana

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

