Tara Westover grew up as a Mormon survivalist in rural Idaho. She didn’t go to school. She didn’t even have a birth certificate. When she and other family members got sick or injured, Tara’s mother treated them. Tara left home when she was 17 to go to Brigham Young University, then went on to Harvard and Cambridge. Her studies gave her a much wider understanding of the world. However, in leaving her family behind, she also lost something precious.

Guests:

Tara Westover, author of “Educated, A Memoir.” (@tarawestover)