The White House is reportedly looking into the president’s pardoning powers when it comes to his aides, family, and himself; and Trump’s lawyers are reportedly exploring ways to undercut the Dept. of Justice’s Russia investigation by finding conflicts of interest among Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his investigators.

Guests:

Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:

Trump team seeks to control, block Mueller’s Russia investigation

Trump Aides, Seeking Leverage, Investigate Mueller’s Investigators