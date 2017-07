Yesterday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions received a letter from Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee. They want to know why the Justice Department suddenly decided to settle a major money-laundering case two days before it was to go to trial in New York. The defendant in that case is represented by Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, who met with Donald Trump Jr.

Jef Feeley, Bloomberg News

