Conversations with Jesmyn Ward, Teju Cole, and other authors we love

After video game developer Zoë Quinn broke up with her boyfriend, he posted an angry online diatribe against her that caused an internet firestorm that still hasn’t ended. But Quinn fought back, and created an organization to help people who face online harassment. She’s written a book about her experiences.

Guests:

Zoë Quinn, video game developer, and author of “Crash Override: How Gamergate (Nearly) Destroyed My Life, and How We Can Win the Fight Against Online Hate” (@UnburntWitch)