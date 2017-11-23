ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Conversations with Jesmyn Ward, Teju Cole, and other authors we love

With the holidays comes time to read, so we’re revisiting some of our favorite conversations with authors about race, photography, food and more!

LISTEN LIVE

Nov 23, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Teju Cole by Vassar College

Jesmyn Ward: How racism haunts the present 5 MIN

Jesmyn Ward sets her novels in small-town Mississippi, and uses that setting to explore how America’s racist past continues to burden its present. Her new novel, “Sing, Unburied, Sing” is written primarily from the perspective of a mother and her biracial teenage son, who are haunted by ghosts from the family’s past.

Guests:
Jesmyn Ward, Author

Zoë Quinn: Fighting hate after Gamergate 5 MIN

After video game developer Zoë Quinn broke up with her boyfriend, he posted an angry online diatribe against her that caused an internet firestorm that still hasn’t ended. But Quinn fought back, and created an organization to help people who face online harassment. She’s written a book about her experiences.

Guests:
Zoë Quinn, video game developer, and author of “Crash Override: How Gamergate (Nearly) Destroyed My Life, and How We Can Win the Fight Against Online Hate” (@UnburntWitch)

Teju Cole: What's missing when we look at the world? 5 MIN

Nigerian-American writer Teju Cole’s latest book is called “Blind Spot.” It features hundreds of images -- spanning from Lagos to Berlin to Brooklyn -- with essays on what’s visible and invisible in the photos. Many of the photos don’t include people -- just traces of them.

Guests:
Teju Cole, writer and photographer

More:
Teju Cole’s ‘Blind Spot:’ What’s missing when we look at the world?

Kris Yenbamroong: Cooking Night+Market dishes in your own home 5 MIN
Chef Kris Yenbamroong’s two Thai restaurants, Night+Market in West Hollywood and Night+Market Song in Silver Lake, are major hits. He has another restaurant on the way in Venice with Night+Market Sahm. Now he has a cookbook so you can make your favorite restaurant dishes at home, from crispy rice salad to blood soup.

Guests:
Kris Yenbamroong, Chef and restaurant owner, author of “Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends” (@NtMRKT)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’
For The Curious Blog

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad
For The Curious Blog

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More

Nov 17, 2017

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio
For The Curious Blog

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed