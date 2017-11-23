Conversations with Jesmyn Ward, Teju Cole, and other authors we love
With the holidays comes time to read, so we’re revisiting some of our favorite conversations with authors about race, photography, food and more!
Jesmyn Ward sets her novels in small-town Mississippi, and uses that setting to explore how America’s racist past continues to burden its present. Her new novel, “Sing, Unburied, Sing” is written primarily from the perspective of a mother and her biracial teenage son, who are haunted by ghosts from the family’s past.
Jesmyn Ward, Author
After video game developer Zoë Quinn broke up with her boyfriend, he posted an angry online diatribe against her that caused an internet firestorm that still hasn’t ended. But Quinn fought back, and created an organization to help people who face online harassment. She’s written a book about her experiences.
Zoë Quinn, video game developer, and author of “Crash Override: How Gamergate (Nearly) Destroyed My Life, and How We Can Win the Fight Against Online Hate” (@UnburntWitch)
Nigerian-American writer Teju Cole’s latest book is called “Blind Spot.” It features hundreds of images -- spanning from Lagos to Berlin to Brooklyn -- with essays on what’s visible and invisible in the photos. Many of the photos don’t include people -- just traces of them.
Teju Cole, writer and photographer
Teju Cole’s ‘Blind Spot:’ What’s missing when we look at the world?
Kris Yenbamroong, Chef and restaurant owner, author of “Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends” (@NtMRKT)
