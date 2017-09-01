Photo: Nancy McBride reacts as she returns to her home for the first time, with volunteer Wyatt Williford (R), since Harvey floodwaters arrived in north Houston, Texas, U.S. September 1, 2017. (REUTERS/Rick Wilking)
Coping in Houston, a week after evacuation
On Monday, Press Play spoke with Houston resident Kristen Burke after she had fled her flooded home with her 8-year-old daughter and mom. They’ve been staying with friend. We find out how she’s doing now.
Preaching to the 70,000-person congregation at Lakewood Church in Houston, Joel Osteen’s message was that Jesus wants you to be healthy and rich. His church has certainly made him rich. He is worth a reported $40 million and lives in a $10 million mansion in Houston. That’s partially why people were so upset when he didn’t initially open his church as a shelter for people displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
Sara Posner, Nation Institute, and author of “God’s Profits: Faith, Fraud and the Republican Crusade for Values Voter”
President Trump’s decision on DACA will be announced on Tuesday. Some 700,000 young people brought to the U.S. as children -- known as Dreamers -- are in danger of being deported.
Leslye Osegueda, Dreamer
The Telluride Film Festival kicks off today. It’s not as glitzy as Venice, Toronto or Cannes, but it has a good track record of hosting future Oscar winners. We look at what’s being screened there this weekend. Our critics also weigh in on new releases out today: “I Do...Until I Don’t,” “Tulip Fever,” and “Dolores.”
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)
Alicia Malone, Fandango (@aliciamalone)
Tickets for Yayoi Kusama’s upcoming “Infinity Mirrors” exhibition went on sale on The Broad’s website at noon today. Her traveling exhibition has drawn massive crowds at each of its stops, from DC to Seattle. But it’s not just selfie art. Being in one of these immersive installations can be a transformative experience if you have the right mindset.
Sarah Boxer, writer and cartoonist
Kristen Burke is one of the hundreds of thousands of people figuring out a path forward after Harvey devastated the Houston region. The storm is blamed for dozens of deaths, and billions of dollars in damage. On Monday, Press Play spoke with Burke after she had just fled her flooded home with her 8-year-old daughter and mom. They’ve been staying with friend. We find out how she’s doing now.
Kristen Burke, Houston resident
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
