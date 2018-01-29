ON AIR
Culture of suspicion at the LA Times

There are fears that the Los Angeles Times is building a shadow, non-union newsroom. The paper’s new Editor in Chief, Jim Kirk, will have to calm those fears. We find out what’s happening to this town’s storied newspaper.

Jan 29, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

LA Times building in downtown Los Angeles.

LA Times has ‘a fire to put out in every corner,’ says USC journalism professor 8 MIN, 38 SEC

“The Los Angeles Times is like a Soviet circus right now” -- that’s what one current anonymous staffer told the Huffington Post. There are fears that the paper is building a shadow, non-union newsroom. Jim Kirk, the new Editor in Chief, will have to calm those fears. We find out what’s happening to this town’s storied newspaper.


Guests:
Gabriel Kahn, University of Southern California (@gabekahn)

More:
Jim Kirk on Press Play, August 2017

Former USC medical school dean calls 911 about a ‘baby not breathing’ 9 MIN, 20 SEC

The LA County Sheriff’s Department wants to talk with former USC medical school dean, Carmen Puliafito, about the death of a 3-week-old boy in October. Puliafito made the 911 call. He wasn’t the father of the child, but he was apparently having an affair with the mother, a young woman who was a drug addict and part of a group Puliafito did drugs with.

Guests:
Harriet Ryan, LA Times

Koch brothers plan to spend $400 million on 2018 elections 8 MIN, 26 SEC

Big-time Republican donors Charles and David Koch hosted their semi-annual retreat this weekend outside of Palm Springs. Their network of deep-pocketed conservative groups pledged to spend more than $400 million on midterm races. Meanwhile, Buzzfeed reports that some of President Trump’s top political advisors may be skirting campaign finance laws as they gear up for his re-election bid in 2020.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Tara Lipinski previews figure skating at Pyeongchang Olympics 14 MIN, 27 SEC

Figure skater Tara Lipinski won gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. She was 15 years old. She later became a commentator along with Johnny Weir at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. They were a huge hit, and will be back for NBC at the Olympics in Pyeongchang that begin in February.

Guests:
Tara Lipinski, Sports commentator with NBC, former Olympic medalist (@taralipinski)

The best documentaries at Sundance 7 MIN, 42 SEC

Matt Holzman, host of KCRW’s The Document, just got back from the Sundance Film Festival, where he judged the documentary competition. This means he got to see a lot of films, and he shares some of his favorites.

Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

