LA Times building in downtown Los Angeles.
Culture of suspicion at the LA Times
There are fears that the Los Angeles Times is building a shadow, non-union newsroom. The paper’s new Editor in Chief, Jim Kirk, will have to calm those fears. We find out what’s happening to this town’s storied newspaper.
FROM THIS EPISODE
“The Los Angeles Times is like a Soviet circus right now” -- that’s what one current anonymous staffer told the Huffington Post. There are fears that the paper is building a shadow, non-union newsroom. Jim Kirk, the new Editor in Chief, will have to calm those fears. We find out what’s happening to this town’s storied newspaper.
Guests:
Gabriel Kahn, University of Southern California (@gabekahn)
The LA County Sheriff’s Department wants to talk with former USC medical school dean, Carmen Puliafito, about the death of a 3-week-old boy in October. Puliafito made the 911 call. He wasn’t the father of the child, but he was apparently having an affair with the mother, a young woman who was a drug addict and part of a group Puliafito did drugs with.
Guests:
Harriet Ryan, LA Times
Big-time Republican donors Charles and David Koch hosted their semi-annual retreat this weekend outside of Palm Springs. Their network of deep-pocketed conservative groups pledged to spend more than $400 million on midterm races. Meanwhile, Buzzfeed reports that some of President Trump’s top political advisors may be skirting campaign finance laws as they gear up for his re-election bid in 2020.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Figure skater Tara Lipinski won gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. She was 15 years old. She later became a commentator along with Johnny Weir at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. They were a huge hit, and will be back for NBC at the Olympics in Pyeongchang that begin in February.
Guests:
Tara Lipinski, Sports commentator with NBC, former Olympic medalist (@taralipinski)
Matt Holzman, host of KCRW’s The Document, just got back from the Sundance Film Festival, where he judged the documentary competition. This means he got to see a lot of films, and he shares some of his favorites.
Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Should Billy the elephant be removed from the LA Zoo? In a city council committee hearing on Wednesday, there was a heated debate over whether to keep Billy the elephant at the LA Zoo. Some of Billy’s fans want to see him sent to a sanctuary, including singer Cher. But there was also robust support for keeping Billy at the LA Zoo.
Olympic medalist on culture of abuse in gymnastics Larry Nassar was sentenced today to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 female gymnasts. He served as the doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. For the last week, the court in Michigan has been the scene of wrenching testimony from Nassar’s victims. We speak with Jamie Dantzscher, the first woman to sue Nassar. She won bronze at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
Laurie Simmons and daughter Lena Dunham on "My Art" and Me Too New York artist Laurie Simmons has made a movie called “My Art,” which includes a cameo by her daughter, Lena Dunham. The film is about a 60-something woman artist breaking ground on a new project. It deals with some very timely feminist issues.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Homeless sweeps leave some with nothing Pamela Ferguson has lived on a quiet cul-de-sac near the Staples Center downtown for about a year and a half. Along with her four dogs, she lives in a… Read More
What you need to know about edibles, cannabis dinners and weed gummies On January 1, marijuana became legal in California. However, this major legislation didn’t come without its fair share of restrictions. We asked cannabis lawyer Hilary Bricken for some information on edibles, cannabis… Read More