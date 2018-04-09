Gaming the college admissions game

For the last few years, almost every time you heard the name Volkswagen, it was followed by the words “emissions” and “scandal.” The company was caught installing software on its diesel cars that cheated on smog tests. Now after $30 billion in fines and a lot of PR work, it looks like the German automaker has recovered. It’s the biggest car company in the world. Its profits and shares are close to pre-emission scandal levels. And it wants to be the leading maker of electric cars.

Guests:

Matthew Campbell, Senior Reporter, Bloomberg