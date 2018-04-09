Admissions office at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo credit: E. Vula.
Gaming the college admissions game
High school seniors are finding out which colleges have accepted -- or rejected -- them. Some say the whole admissions process is set up for the privileged. We get suggestions for change.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg will face tough questions on Capitol Hill this week. We look at how Facebook has grown since it was founded in 2004, and what it might look like with increased government oversight.
Guests:
Elizabeth Dwoskin, Washington Post (@lizzadwoskin)
For the last few years, almost every time you heard the name Volkswagen, it was followed by the words “emissions” and “scandal.” The company was caught installing software on its diesel cars that cheated on smog tests. Now after $30 billion in fines and a lot of PR work, it looks like the German automaker has recovered. It’s the biggest car company in the world. Its profits and shares are close to pre-emission scandal levels. And it wants to be the leading maker of electric cars.
Guests:
Matthew Campbell, Senior Reporter, Bloomberg
Now’s the time high school seniors are finding out which colleges have accepted -- or rejected -- them. Despite efforts to make colleges more economically diverse, lower-income students with great grades and high SAT scores are still being shut out of top schools. The gap between the number of rich and poor college grads continues to grow. We hear some suggestions for change.
Peg Tyre
A nonprofit student group has sued Harvard, arguing it discriminates against Asian-Americans in its admissions process. A trial date hasn’t been set. But a federal judge is Boston is expected to hear arguments tomorrow over whether Harvard can keep some of its admissions records under seal. In a brief filed Friday, the Justice Department says that information should be made public.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Later this month, four of the largest credit card companies -- American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa — will stop requiring signatures to complete card transactions. The CEO of Walmart even called signatures worthless. But signatures are still used in a lot of legal documents, like wills and mortgages.
Guests:
Mark Malkoff, Comedian (@mmalkoff)
