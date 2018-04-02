Photo of comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang at KCRW by Amy Ta.
HBO's Jimmy O. Yang on making immigrants sexy and funny
Jimmy O. Yang is best known as Jian Yang on HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” He talks about his journey from Hong Kong to LA, learning American culture by watching BET, getting in trouble with the border patrol, and why it’s so important to play immigrant characters.
President Trump tweeted today, “Mexico has the absolute power stop these Caravans.” He went on to blame Congress and Democrats for scuttling a deal on DACA, and other things. The president’s Twitter feed isn’t the most reliable source, but there truly is a caravan of migrants headed for the U.S. border.
Alex Horton, Washington Post (@AlexHortonTX)
Judge Stephen Reinhardt of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals died last week. Known as the court’s “liberal lion,” he had opinions overturned by the more conservative U.S. Supreme Court. President Trump will now appoint someone to fill his seat. Former State Supreme Court Justice Armand Arabian passed away over the weekend. He was a conservative who advocated for rape survivors.
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
A California judge recent ruled that coffee sold in the state must have a label saying it may cause cancer. Is that warning too extreme? We talk about the origins of Prop 65, the state's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act.
David Roe, principal author of Proposition 65
Jimmy O. Yang says his character Jian Yang on HBO’s “Silicon Valley” is just a younger version of himself. At age 13, he immigrated to Los Angeles from Hong Kong. He learned English and American culture by watching BET. He gave up a finance job to pursue comedy. Along the way, he worked as a strip club DJ and a used car salesman. He tells his story in a new memoir “How to American.”
Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta.
Jimmy O. Yang, actor, and author of “How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents” (@FunnyAsianDude)
Jimmy O. Yang
TV producer, showrunner and writer Steven Bochco created “LA Law,” “Hill Street Blues” and “NYPD Blue.” He died yesterday at age 74. He was fighting leukemia. Hollywood is mourning his loss today.
Dennis Franz, actor, "NYPD Blue"
