Picture courtesy of futureatlas.com
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
How a trade war with China could hurt California
Donald Trump is talking about a 45 percent tariff on imported goods from China, and he’s picked a China hardliner to run the National Trade Council. How will that affect California’s tech, film and food products? Also, the town of Clovis won $22 million in a case against Shell. And we learn why some rural men who identify as straight are having sex with each other.
Picture courtesy of futureatlas.com
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Donald Trump is talking about a 45 percent tariff on imported goods from China. He’s picked a China hardliner to run the National Trade Council. How will that affect California’s tech, film and food products?
Guests:
Clayton Dube, University of Southern California (@claydube)
A jury awarded the tiny town of Clovis $22 million over the cleanup of a toxic chemical found in the city’s drinking water wells. The case is one of a few dozen that have been filed against Shell and Dow Chemical in California since 2000.
Guests:
Andrea Castillo, Fresno Bee Reporter
More:
Clovis wins $22 million against Shell Oil over toxic drinking water
New research finds that some men who consider themselves straight are having regular sex with other men. This is in conservative suburban neighborhoods, biker gangs and rural America.
Guests:
Jesse Singal, New York Magazine (@jessesingal)
More:
Why Straight Rural Men Have Gay ‘Bud-Sex’ With Each Other
Our film critics review “Passengers,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt; “Fences,” adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning play by August Wilson; “Ordinary Women,” an indie set in 1970s Santa Barbara; and more.
Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
Miri Jedeikin, Movies with Miri (@mirithejedi)
A Santa Clarita woman became obsessed with the McRib. She lobbied to have it reinstated at her local Mcdonald’s.
Guests:
Peter Gilstrap, Journalist
More:
The missing McRib: One woman’s quest for holiday happiness