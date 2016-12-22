ON AIR
How a trade war with China could hurt California

Donald Trump is talking about a 45 percent tariff on imported goods from China, and he's picked a China hardliner to run the National Trade Council. How will that affect California's tech, film and food products? Also, the town of Clovis won $22 million in a case against Shell. And we learn why some rural men who identify as straight are having sex with each other.

Dec 22, 2016

Picture courtesy of futureatlas.com

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

What happens to California if there's a trade war with China? 9 MIN, 7 SEC

Donald Trump is talking about a 45 percent tariff on imported goods from China. He’s picked a China hardliner to run the National Trade Council. How will that affect California’s tech, film and food products?

Guests:
Clayton Dube, University of Southern California (@claydube)

California town wins major court victory against Shell Oil Co. 6 MIN, 37 SEC

A jury awarded the tiny town of Clovis $22 million over the cleanup of a toxic chemical found in the city’s drinking water wells. The case is one of a few dozen that have been filed against Shell and Dow Chemical in California since 2000.

Guests:
Andrea Castillo, Fresno Bee Reporter

More:
Clovis wins $22 million against Shell Oil over toxic drinking water

Why are straight rural men are having sex with men? 8 MIN, 7 SEC

New research finds that some men who consider themselves straight are having regular sex with other men. This is in conservative suburban neighborhoods, biker gangs and rural America.

Guests:
Jesse Singal, New York Magazine (@jessesingal)

More:
Why Straight Rural Men Have Gay ‘Bud-Sex’ With Each Other

Holiday films, from action to indie 15 MIN, 22 SEC

Our film critics review “Passengers,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt; “Fences,” adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning play by August Wilson; “Ordinary Women,” an indie set in 1970s Santa Barbara; and more.

Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
Miri Jedeikin, Movies with Miri (@mirithejedi)

How the McRib became a cult holiday favorite 7 MIN, 53 SEC

A Santa Clarita woman became obsessed with the McRib. She lobbied to have it reinstated at her local Mcdonald’s.

Guests:
Peter Gilstrap, Journalist

More:
The missing McRib: One woman’s quest for holiday happiness

