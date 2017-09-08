Photo: Motorists form a long queue to get sandbags at Kissimmee, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Irma making landfall, in Florida, U.S. September 7, 2017. (Gregg Newton/Reuters)
How cities can prepare for natural disasters
The monster hurricane aiming toward Miami, a magnitude 8.1 earthquake in Mexico -- these events are big and scary. So how can we prepare for them?
More than a million people in Florida and Georgia have been ordered to evacuate ahead of the Hurricane Irma. But some people insist they can ride it out. Forecasters expect Irma will remain a massive Category 4 hurricane when it does make landfall, bringing with it 150 mph winds. Irma has already killed 11 people and destroyed massive swaths of entire islands in Caribbean.
Jack Nicholson, Florida State University
Stop being afraid of more government. It’s exactly what we need.
An 8.1 magnitude quake struck the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca in southern Mexico. It was the most powerful quake to hit the region in a century -- stronger than the 1985 quake that left thousands dead.
Kate Linthicum, Los Angeles Times (@katelinthicum)
From toppled buildings to at least 32 deaths, Mexico's most powerful quake in years prompts chaos
Hackers stole personal information, including social security numbers, of 143 million people. That means more than half of the US population is likely at risk of the Equifax hack.
David Lazarus, Los Angeles Times (@Davidlaz)
Washington, DC is still agog at the deal President Trump struck with Democrats to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling. Republicans are baffled and pointing fingers. Meanwhile, Democrats are scratching their heads -- and bracing for the return of Hillary Clinton and her book tour. The Hillary versus Bernie fight is alive and well.
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)
Yoni Appelbaum, Atlantic (@YAppelbaum)
Our critics review a reboot of Stephen King’s “It,” now set in the ‘80s with kids disappearing from a small town, and a makeover for Pennywise the clown; and “Home Again,” a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon. Also, this summer has been officially the worst at the box office in more than a decade. Is Rotten Tomatoes to blame?
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic (@theamynicholson)
William Bibbiani, Crave Online (@williambibbiani)
Attacked by Rotten Tomatoes
Summer Box Office Officially Worst in Over a Decade
It’s been two years since Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer paid $54,000 to shoot Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe. It caused an international outcry against trophy hunting. But that business continues. A new documentary, “Trophy,” takes you inside the world of trophy hunting.
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)
The French artist JR is known for installing massive black and white portraits in controversial locations. He mounted faces of Jewish, Christian and Muslim faith leaders side-by-side on the wall separating Palestine from Israel. He pasted photos of citizens on the streets of Tunisia during the Arab Spring. On Wednesday, he went to the site of his newest installation: The wall between U.S. and Mexico.
JR’s Latest: A Child Caught Between the U.S.-Mexico Border
