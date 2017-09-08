How cities can prepare for natural disasters

The French artist JR is known for installing massive black and white portraits in controversial locations. He mounted faces of Jewish, Christian and Muslim faith leaders side-by-side on the wall separating Palestine from Israel. He pasted photos of citizens on the streets of Tunisia during the Arab Spring. On Wednesday, he went to the site of his newest installation: The wall between U.S. and Mexico.

Guests:

JR, artist (@JRart)

More:

