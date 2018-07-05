ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

How much pain can the human brain handle?

How does the human brain respond to pain? Journalist Nicola Twilley offered to be a test subject for Irene Tracey, who calls her Oxford lab the “torture chamber.” Researchers stuck needles in Twiley’s calf, burned the back of her hand with a laser, and applied a cream to her shin, which contained capsaicin, the chemical responsible for the burning sensation in chili peppers.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 05, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Scott Pruitt is out as head of the EPA 9 MIN, 18 SEC

Scott Pruitt has resigned as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator. In a tweet, President Trump said he accepted Pruitt’s resignation, saying he did an “outstanding job” leading the agency. But Pruitt was plagued by scandal after scandal, from asking his staff look for a job for his wife, to having a soundproof phone booth installed in his office.

Guests:
Aaron Blake, Washington Post (@AaronBlake)

More:
A changing climate at Mono Lake could mean more dust storms in the Eastern Sierra — or less water for L.A.

The neuroscience behind how much pain we can handle 9 MIN, 38 SEC

Irene Tracey is known as the Queen of Pain, and she calls her lab the “torture chamber.” She runs the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences at Oxford University. She studies how people’s brains react to pain. New Yorker writer Nicola Twilley offered to be Tracey’s test subject. Researchers stuck needles in Twiley’s calf, burned the back of her hand with a laser, and applied a cream to her shin, which contained capsaicin, the chemical responsible for the burning sensation in chili peppers. What does the research tell us, how might it be used, and is it ethical to hurt people for research?

Guests:
Nicola Twilley, New Yorker / Gastropod (@nicolatwilley)

'The Devil's Half Mile:' Murder-mystery based on America's first financial crisis 15 MIN, 20 SEC

It’s been a decade since the 2008 financial crisis, but many are still feeling the effects. Financial journalist Paddy Hirsch understands how the market imploded back then better than most. In 2007, he started working as for public radio’s business show Marketplace. Now he’s out with a new novel based on the nation’s very first financial meltdown. It happened in New York in 1792, and it gave rise to Wall Street.

Guests:
Paddy Hirsch, author of the book “The Devil’s Half Mile” (@paddyhirsch)

The Devil's Half Mile

Paddy Hirsch

Nell Painter on being 'old' in art school 14 MIN, 23 SEC

Nell Irvin Painter is a celebrated historian, and the author of books such as “The History of White People” and “Creating Black Americans.” When she retired as a professor of American history from Princeton University in 2005, art called to her. At age 64, she went to Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers for her BFA, then the Rhode Island School of Design for her MFA. Most of her classmates were quite young. They were skeptical of her -- including one teacher who said she’d never be an artist. Now Nell Painter is out with a new book about her second act.


Artist Nell Painter. Credit: John Emerson. 

Guests:
Nell Painter, author of “Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over” (@PainterNell)

Old In Art School

Nell Painter

CREDITS

Human brain illustrated with millions of small nerves courtesy of ra2 studio.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street
For The Curious Blog

The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street It’s not exactly Game of Thrones, but get ready for an intriguing story of two warring families Read More

Jul 03, 2018

When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion
For The Curious Blog

When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion Dogs barked and yelped amid a hive of activity in Santa Ana’s civic center. Cats were there, too.  But their presence was more muted, stowed away in carriers. Owners came… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Beyond the Border
For The Curious Blog

Beyond the Border Earlier this year KCRW partnered with USC’s JOVRNALISM class to produce stories from the US-Mexico border. USC students traveled to Tijuana to learn about what happens after someone is deported.… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed