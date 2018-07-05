How much pain can the human brain handle?

Scott Pruitt has resigned as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator. In a tweet, President Trump said he accepted Pruitt’s resignation, saying he did an “outstanding job” leading the agency. But Pruitt was plagued by scandal after scandal, from asking his staff look for a job for his wife, to having a soundproof phone booth installed in his office.
Aaron Blake, Washington Post (@AaronBlake)
