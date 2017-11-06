ON AIR
DONATE!

Is there a link between mass shootings and domestic violence?

As law enforcement tries to figure out what led to Sunday’s attack at a Baptist church in rural Texas, debate continues over how to prevent mass shootings? In more than half of mass shootings, one of the victims was an intimate partner or relative of the shooter. In the Texas case, the shooter was court-martialed for abusing his wife and child. And he sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.

Nov 06, 2017

Photo: A recently hung Texas state flag flies near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland, Texas, U.S., November 6, 2017. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

How are mass shootings and domestic violence linked? 13 MIN, 1 SEC

Guests:
Karen Attiah, The Washington Post (@KarenAttiah)
Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles (@adamwinkler)

More:
We need to talk about domestic violence, terrorism and mass shootings

President Trump versus his accusers 9 MIN, 30 SEC

A former contestant on “The Apprentice” says President Trump defamed her when he called her and 11 other women “horrible liars.” Trump’s lawyers argue that the president was merely expressing a political opinion when he called the women liars -- and he was protected by the First amendment.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

How's the EPA faring under Trump? 11 MIN, 36 SEC

Since President Trump was sworn in, many federal policies have changed. Others have stayed the same. The agency that’s seen some of the most dramatic transformations is the Environmental Protection Agency.

Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post (@eilperin)

More:
Trump administration releases report finding ‘no convincing alternative explanation’ for climate change

Author Hernan Diaz 11 MIN, 35 SEC


Hernan Diaz is author of "In the Distance." (Photos courtesy of Diaz)

Author Hernan Diaz’s first novel is called “In the Distance.” It’s a story of survival and the American Dream. And it’s a very different take on the American western.

Guests:
Hernan Diaz, author, “In the Distance"

More:
In the Distance

Hernan Diaz

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

