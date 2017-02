Michael Flynn resigned as National Security Advisor after he admitted not fully briefing Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the US. But did anyone tell Flynn to discuss sanctions with the ambassador? Also, what’s happening with the investigation into Russia’s tampering with the election?

Guests:

Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor for Vox (@yochidreazen)

More:

Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, resigns over Russia lies