On encountering James Toback: 'I wanted to crawl into a hole and die'

Nearly 40 women have come forward with sexual harassment stories involving director James Toback. Many report that Toback first approached them in public in New York, promising entree to the movie business. KCRW’s Anna Scott shares her personal encounter with Toback, and we hear from the LA Times writer who broke the story.

Oct 23, 2017

Photo: Director James Toback poses during a photocall for the movie ''The Private Life Of A Modern Woman" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 3, 2017. (Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters)

Film director James Toback at center of sexual harassment scandal 13 MIN, 5 SEC

Nearly 40 women have come forward with sexual harassment stories involving director James Toback. Many report that Toback first approached them in public in New York, promising entree to the movie business. KCRW's Anna Scott shares her personal encounter with Toback, and we hear from the LA Times writer who broke the story.

Guests:

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Glenn Whipp, LA Times (@GlennWhipp)

More:
38 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment

Does the Supreme Court need fact checkers? 9 MIN, 33 SEC

We talk about some cases where Supreme Court justices relied on faulty research, and whether the lawsuit accusing President Trump of violating the Emoluments Clause of the constitution will go anywhere.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward on how racism haunts the present 15 MIN, 5 SEC

Author Jesmyn Ward is regularly called a modern William Faulkner. She sets her novels in small-town Mississippi, and uses that setting to explore how America’s racist past continues to burden its present. Her new novel, “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” is on the shortlist for this year’s National Book Award. It’s written primarily from the perspective of a mother and her biracial teenage son, who are haunted by ghosts from the family’s past.


Author Jesmyn Ward. Photo by Beowulf Sheehan. 

Guests:
Jesmyn Ward, Author

Will the Dodgers win the World Series? 8 MIN, 38 SEC

The Dodgers play the first game of the World Series at Dodger stadium Tuesday. Also, the Rams and the Chargers both won big this weekend. The Clippers are 2 and 0. The LA Kings have played seven games and still haven’t lost.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

