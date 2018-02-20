Photo: Laurie Metcalf in "Lady Bird." (By Merrick Morton, courtesy of A24)
Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf: 'I have a camera phobia'
Actress Laurie Metcalf talks about her Oscar-nominated performance in “Lady Bird,” the return of “Roseanne” and why she still hesitates to take TV and movie roles.
On Tuesday lawyer Alex van der Zwaan plead guilty to lying about his communications with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates. Gates is accused of money laundering and other crimes relating to his work in Ukraine. We sort out what all this has to do with Donald Trump and the presidential campaign.
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Russia investigation leads to charges against lawyer linked to Trump's former campaign aides
Every new revelation in Mueller’s investigation seems to be followed by a wave of excitement in the media. However, there’s no smoking gun yet, and there may never be one. Editor in Chief of Politico, Blake Hounshell, recently wrote about his doubts on the Muller investigation.
Blake Hounshell, Foreign Policy magazine (@blakehounshell)
A leader in the “Me Too” movement in California is facing allegations of sexual harassment and groping. Democratic assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is also accused of urging her staffers to play “spin the bottle” after a fundraiser. She’s on unpaid leave now. We also talk about Amanda Renteria, who filed paperwork to run for governor just months before the June primary, and with no apparent fundraising apparatus.
Carla Marinucci, Politico (@cmarinucci)
Spin the bottle’ and a kegerator: #MeToo movement lawmaker faces new sexual misconduct allegations
#MeToo movement lawmaker investigated for sexual misconduct allegations
Ex-Clinton aide makes mystery bid for California governor
In the film “Lady Bird,” a high school senior wants to fly far away from her Sacramento hometown when she graduates. Her mom, Marion, is played by Laurie Metcalf. She’s earned as Oscar nomination for that role. She’s perhaps best known as Aunt Jackie in the TV sitcom “Roseanne.”
Laurie Metcalf in "Lady Bird." Photo by Merrick Morton, courtesy of A24.
Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf in "Lady Bird."
Photo by Merie Wallace, courtesy of A24.
Laurie Metcalf, actress "Lady Bird"
The men’s bobsled competition concluded last night in Pyeongchang in a tie between Canada and Germany. A Latvian team got the bronze. The best U.S. team finished 14th. On the women’s side, the U.S. has two strong medal contenders and one of those teams features an athlete from Los Angeles.
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)
