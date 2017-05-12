Photo credit: Joe Bray-Ali, stops by the KCRW studio. Amy Ta.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack
Political hopeful Joe Bray-Ali explains his controversial comments
LA City Council District 1 candidate Joe Bray-Ali hopes to unseat Gil Cedillo, but offensive comments he made online have given some of his supporters pause. He defends himself, explains why he failed to pay $48,000 in taxes, and suggests what he'll do if he loses Tuesday's election.
President Trump warned there may be tapes of conversations he had with ousted FBI Director James Comey. Democrats quickly called for those tapes to be turned over, but Republicans didn’t make much comment. The president also threatened to do away with White House briefings.
Guests:
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)
LA City Council District 1 candidate Joe Bray-Ali is hoping to unseat veteran politician Gil Cedillo. But some offensive comments he made online have given some of his supporters pause. He defends himself, explains why he failed to pay $48,000 in taxes, and suggests what he’ll do if he loses Tuesday’s election.
Guests:
Joe Bray-Ali, City Council candidate (@joe4cd1)
Flying is often stressful for travelers. But at Los Angeles International Airport, if you can pay $7500 a year -- plus a couple extra thousand per visit -- you can get private TSA security lines, a full bar, and a chauffeured BMW directly to your airplane.
Guests:
Steve Lopez, Los Angeles Times (@LATstevelopez)
Wallace Shawn is famous for “My Dinner with Andre” and “The Princess Bride.” He also writes plays. His latest play, “The Designated Mourner,” is running for two weeks at REDCAT.
Guests:
Wallace Shawn, author, 'Designated Mourner'
Our critics review “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” starring Charlie Hunnam of “Sons of Anarchy” fame; and “Snatched,” about a mother and daughter who are in trouble.
Guests:
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)