Political hopeful Joe Bray-Ali explains his controversial comments

LA City Council District 1 candidate Joe Bray-Ali hopes to unseat Gil Cedillo, but offensive comments he made online have given some of his supporters pause. He defends himself, explains why he failed to pay $48,000 in taxes, and suggests what he’ll do if he loses Tuesday’s election.

May 12, 2017

Photo credit: Joe Bray-Ali, stops by the KCRW studio. Amy Ta.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack

Are there really recordings of Trump and Comey’s conversations? 8 MIN, 37 SEC

President Trump warned there may be tapes of conversations he had with ousted FBI Director James Comey. Democrats quickly called for those tapes to be turned over, but Republicans didn’t make much comment. The president also threatened to do away with White House briefings.

Guests:
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)

Embattled Joe Bray-Ali on why LA voters should trust him 11 MIN, 3 SEC

LA City Council District 1 candidate Joe Bray-Ali is hoping to unseat veteran politician Gil Cedillo. But some offensive comments he made online have given some of his supporters pause. He defends himself, explains why he failed to pay $48,000 in taxes, and suggests what he’ll do if he loses Tuesday’s election.

Guests:
Joe Bray-Ali, City Council candidate (@joe4cd1)

A sneak peek at LAX’s new luxurious terminal for the wealthy 8 MIN, 12 SEC

Flying is often stressful for travelers. But at Los Angeles International Airport, if you can pay $7500 a year -- plus a couple extra thousand per visit -- you can get private TSA security lines, a full bar, and a chauffeured BMW directly to your airplane.

Guests:
Steve Lopez, Los Angeles Times (@LATstevelopez)

In ‘Designated Mourner,’ a country stamps out intellectual thought 11 MIN, 31 SEC

Wallace Shawn is famous for “My Dinner with Andre” and “The Princess Bride.” He also writes plays. His latest play, “The Designated Mourner,” is running for two weeks at REDCAT.

Guests:
Wallace Shawn, author, 'Designated Mourner'

Does the new ‘King Arthur’ rip off ‘Game Of Thrones?’ 7 MIN, 38 SEC

Our critics review “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” starring Charlie Hunnam of “Sons of Anarchy” fame; and “Snatched,” about a mother and daughter who are in trouble.

Guests:
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)

