Press Play's favorite visual artists of the year

Pete Souza has taken nearly two million photos of former President Barack Obama -- from when Obama was in the Situation Room the night Bin Laden was killed, to meetings with world leaders, to tender moments with Michelle, Sasha and Malia. Souza’s book documenting Obama’s historic presidency includes more than 300 images. He talks about the highlights, and whether he took to Instagram to troll President Trump.

Guests:

Pete Souza, Former Official Chief White House Photographer, and author of “Obama: An Intimate Portrait.” (@PeteSouza)