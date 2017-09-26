Photo: Monica Lopez (R) looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 25, 2017. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)
Puerto Rico struggles to recover
Nearly a week after Hurricane Maria left the island, Puerto Rico’s governor is warning of a humanitarian crisis. Power is in very short supply. So is potable water. And relief efforts are just getting started.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
David Graham, Atlantic magazine (@GrahamDavidA)
Alex Daugherty, Reporter (@alextdaugherty)
More:
Battered Puerto Rico hospitals on life support after Hurricane Maria
Housing prices are up, supply is down. New people are moving in and longtime residents are being pushed out. Housing and gentrification are top issues in Los Angeles right now. Press Play kicks off an eight-part series from KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez and Anna Scott.
Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)
Weekends are made for brunch: eggs benedict, french toast, breakfast burritos... But why not mix it up a little this weekend by taking cues from how the Chinese do brunch? Dim Sum, Hong Kong- style cafes, and Taiwanese breakfasts are top contenders to break up your Saturday or Sunday routine here in LA.
Guests:
Cathy Chaplin, Author of “Food Lovers Guide to Los Angeles” (@GastronomyBlog)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
