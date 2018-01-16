Remembering radio legend Joe Frank

After feminist website Babe.net published an account of a woman who said comedian Aziz Ansari violated her during a date, a backlash ensued. The story documented a detailed account of a date in which the woman said Ansari was pushing her to have sex, despite her indicatications that she wasn’t into it. In a statement, Ansari said they engaged in sexual activity “which by all indications was completely consensual.” Now there’s a debate over whether this was sexual assault or an all-too-common bad sexual encounter? Is this a turning point for the whole Me Too phenomenon?

Guests:

Anna North, Senior reporter covering gender issues for Vox (@annanorthtweets)

More:

I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life

The Aziz Ansari story is ordinary. That’s why we have to talk about it.

