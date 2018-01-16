ON AIR
Remembering radio legend Joe Frank

Radio great Joe Frank has died. He had a long radio career, including decades at KCRW. Frank’s storytelling influenced many young radio journalists, who had never heard anything quite like him before. This includes ‘This American Life’ host, Ira Glass, who shares what it was like to be a young production assistant for Frank.

Jan 16, 2018

'Me Too' story about Aziz Ansari provokes a backlash 8 MIN, 29 SEC

After feminist website Babe.net published an account of a woman who said comedian Aziz Ansari violated her during a date, a backlash ensued. The story documented a detailed account of a date in which the woman said Ansari was pushing her to have sex, despite her indicatications that she wasn’t into it. In a statement, Ansari said they engaged in sexual activity “which by all indications was completely consensual.” Now there’s a debate over whether this was sexual assault or an all-too-common bad sexual encounter? Is this a turning point for the whole Me Too phenomenon?

Guests:
Anna North, Senior reporter covering gender issues for Vox (@annanorthtweets)

More:
I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life
The Aziz Ansari story is ordinary. That’s why we have to talk about it.

Unseating judges and the future of DACA 8 MIN, 11 SEC

There’s a recall campaign against the judge who gave the Stanford swimmer Brock Turner a light sentence for attempted rape. And Donald Trump’s decision to get rid of DACA has been put on hold.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Efforts to spur development near transit runs into opposition 9 MIN, 30 SEC

A bill in Sacramento would allow more development along transit lines. The goal is to increase the housing supply and get more people out of their cars. But some locals say it would ruin their neighborhoods.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Remembering Joe Frank 15 MIN, 54 SEC


The late Joe Frank (Photo by Steve Laufer)

Guests:
Bob Carlson, host and producer, 'UnFictional'
Jennifer Ferro, Jennifer Ferro, President, KCRW, Los Angeles (@KCRWjenniferro)
Ira Glass, Host, This American Life (@thisamerlife)

Should Buffalo, New York be on your travel list? 4 MIN, 52 SEC

Every year, the New York Times makes a list of the 52 best places to go. This year, there are some obvious choices like Fiji and Oslo. But this year, there are some spots on the list that aren’t exactly known as honeymoon destinations, such as Buffalo, New York and Saskatoon, Canada. Should you go there

Guests:
Dan Saltzstein, 52 Best Places to Go (@dansaltzstein)

More:
52 places to go in 2018

CREDITS

Photo of Joe Frank by Steve Laufer

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

