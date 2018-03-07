ON AIR
Rent control: Good or bad solution to the housing crisis?

Santa Monica has had rent control since 1979, but today it’s one of the most expensive rental markets in the country. While rent control benefits some, is it really the best thing for a region facing ever rising housing costs?

Mar 07, 2018

Where is the legal line for states wanting to buck the feds on immigration? 9 MIN, 36 SEC

The Justice Department’s lawsuit against California targets three laws the state legislature passed last year to protect young undocumented immigrants. In Sacramento today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the state laws protect criminals, make communities less safe, endanger law enforcement, and that they’re ultimately unconstitutional. He was met by protests.

Guests:
Jennifer Chacón, University of California Irvine

Porn star sues the president over hush agreement 5 MIN, 29 SEC

Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she got paid $130,000 to keep quiet about her sexual relationship with Donald Trump before he was president. Daniels filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, asking the court to declare the nondisclosure agreement invalid because Trump didn’t sign it.

Guests:
Louis Nelson, Politico (@louisjnelson)

More:
White House on Stormy Daniels: Trump 'denied all these allegations'

In Santa Monica, rent control has been the law of the land since 1979 9 MIN, 27 SEC

Over the next couple of days, we’re going to dig into a key part of our current housing crisis: rising rents. One way cities try to deal with it: rent control. It’s a topic that Angelenos don’t always agree on.


 Santa Monica resident Robin Sherry has lived in a rent controlled apartment since 1983.
She credits rent control with allowing her to live a decent life without worry about
whether she’d be able to afford housing. Photo: Saul Gonzalez


Tom Bannon is the CEO of the California Apartment Association, an industry trade
group that represents over 11,000 landlords and property owners in California.
Bannon says rent control imposes on property rights and is counter-productive to
creating more affordable housing. Photo: Saul Gonzalez


Dean Preston is the executive director of Tenants Together, California's only
statewide renters advocacy group. He's a supporter of rent control, comparing housing
to an essential utility that must be regulated by the government.

Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)

'The Death of Stalin:' Comedy plus cautionary tale? 13 MIN, 47 SEC

When leaders have absolute power, they act absurdly. That’s the take in the new movie “The Death of Stalin.” It’s about the power grab in Russia after Joseph Stalin died and stars Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, and Jeffrey Tambor. “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci directed it.


Steve Buscemi as Krushchev, Adrian McLoughlin as Stalin, Jeffrey Tambor as Malenkov,
Dermot Crowley as Kaganovich, and Simon Russell Beale as Beria in
"The Death of Stalin." Photo by Nicola Dove, courtesy of IFC Films. 


Filmmaker Armando Iannucci. Courtesy of IFC Films.

Guests:
Armando Iannucci, creator, 'In the Loop'

How real are life coaches on Instagram? 8 MIN, 32 SEC

Shudu Gram has almost 70,000 Instagram followers, and an association with Rihanna’s cosmetics line. But Shudu Gram is a digital fake, which encapsulates the whole problem with Instagram influencers. How real are they, and how real is their advice -- whether it be for makeup tips, detox, or mental health care?

Guests:
Rosie Spinks, Quartz (@rojospinks)

CREDITS

For rent by Saul Gonzalez 

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

What you need to know about rent control California is in the midst of a housing crisis, with people paying more than ever before to keep a roof over their head.

