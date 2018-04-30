ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Ronan Farrow on the end of diplomacy

With the hollowing out of the state department, the U.S. is moving away from international diplomacy. It’s a trend that started with President Clinton and has accelerated under President Trump.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Is this the end of diplomacy? 23 MIN, 38 SEC

Ronan Farrow’s new book, “War on Peace,” is about the hollowing out of the state department and the move away from international diplomacy. It’s a trend that started with President Clinton and has accelerated under President Trump. Farrow talks about what happens if Trump withdraws from the Iran Nuclear deal, and about his Pulitzer Prize-winning series on Harvey Weinstein.

Guests:
Ronan Farrow, Pulitzer Prize winner, author of “War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence” (@RonanFarrow)

War on Peace

Ronan Farrow

Legal and ethical questions around DNA testing 7 MIN, 30 SEC

Investigators in Sacramento used the website GEDMatch.com to find relatives of their suspect in the Golden State Killer case. Identifying those relatives led to the arrest of Joseph DeAngelo. Using the genetic database, apparently without telling the company or other people who use it, raises legal and ethical questions.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Women runners must be tested for testosterone in Olympics 10 MIN, 18 SEC

For decades, the international governing body for track and field, IAAF, has been trying to figure out how to determine which athletes are so-called “normal” women and which aren’t. They have a new set of rules: a woman’s testosterone level must be measured. If it’s too high, she must reduce it medically, stop competing, or compete against men. The rules apply only to women running the 400, 800, and 1500 meter races.

Guests:
Katrina Karkazis, Global Health Justice Partnership at Yale (@Karkazis)

More:
The treatment of Caster Semenya shows athletics' bias against women of colour

California succulents stolen and sold for big money in Asia 7 MIN, 7 SEC

International smugglers are stealing dudleya succulents off California coastlines, and illegally selling them for big money in China and Korea. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife have made several busts this year. They've recovered more than 3000 plants, and are replanting them. They’re collecting anonymous tips about suspicious behavior through the Cal Tip hotline 888-334-2258. People can also text CALTIP to 847411.


A bust of two Korean nationals with 850 plants on the south coast of Mendocino. 


Replanting efforts by the California Native Plant Society.
Photo courtesy of CNPS.


Patrick Freeling replanting. 

Photos courtesy of California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife. 


Guests:
Patrick Freeling, Warden, California Department of Fish & Wildlife

More:
Succulent Plants Returned to the Cliffs from Where They Were Poached

CREDITS

Photo of Ronan Farrow by Brigitte Lacombe.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Los Angeles soccer fans get a new venue, and a new team
For The Curious Blog

Los Angeles soccer fans get a new venue, and a new team This weekend, the Los Angeles Football Club, L.A.’s new professional soccer franchise, will play its first game in its new home, the Banc of California Stadium. Located on the corner… Read More

Apr 27, 2018

California’s 25th Congressional District: Can Republican Steve Knight hang on to his seat?
For The Curious Blog

California’s 25th Congressional District: Can Republican Steve Knight hang on to his seat? California’s 25th District of Santa Clarita could be up for grabs in this year’s midterms. KCRW’s Chery Glaser spoke to Dan Schnur, a political strategy expert and professor at USC’s… Read More

Apr 26, 2018

Remembering Schoolhouse Rock! musical director Bob Dorough
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Schoolhouse Rock! musical director Bob Dorough You may not know the name Bob Dorough, but there is a very good chance you know his music. The jazz musician and composer, who passed away this week at… Read More

Apr 25, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed