Ronan Farrow on the end of diplomacy

Ronan Farrow’s new book, “War on Peace,” is about the hollowing out of the state department and the move away from international diplomacy. It’s a trend that started with President Clinton and has accelerated under President Trump. Farrow talks about what happens if Trump withdraws from the Iran Nuclear deal, and about his Pulitzer Prize-winning series on Harvey Weinstein.

Guests:

Ronan Farrow, Pulitzer Prize winner, author of “War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence” (@RonanFarrow)