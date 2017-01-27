Photo courtesy of Marcy Reiford.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Sanctuary city laws and a new college master plan
We look at whether the federal government can take money away from states and cities that protect undocumented immigrants. Also, a new report says public higher education in California can be almost free.
We look into case law and constitutional arguments -- with a refresher on the 10th Amendment -- on whether the federal government can take money away from states and cities that protect undocumented immigrants.
Guests:
Annie Lai, University of California-Irvine (@annie_lai1)
More:
With California's 'sanctuary cities,' Trump might be starting a fight he can't win
The UC Board of Regents voted this week to raise tuition -- the first increase in six years. A new report argues most California students could actually go to those schools almost free of charge.
Guests:
Stanton Glantz, UC San Francisco (@ProfGlantz)
More:
The $48 fix: Reclaiming California's MASTER PLAN for Higher Education
UC regents approve first tuition increase after six-year freeze; some students 'infuriated'
Architecture seldom comes up when we talk about housing for the homeless. But some say that the very design of housing can affect whether or not people stay in it.
Guests:
Jill Pable, Florida State University / Design Resources for Homelessness (@jillpable)
This weekend in film: a creepy kidnapper with more than 20 personalities, a dog with many lives, and gay men in love.
Guests:
Katie Walsh, Los Angeles Times
Robert Abele, Film critic (@raabele)
The 2017 Sundance Film Festival wraps up this Sunday. More than 40,000 people descended on Park City, Utah to see the next wave of indie and foreign films and documentaries. We get the highlights.
Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'Press Play' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)