Scathing audit finds UC President's office hid $175 million
A state audit says the Office of the President at the University of California has kept secret more than $175 million. The report says salaries are a lot a higher in that office than in comparable offices. The audit comes just months after the UC system won approval for its first tuition hike in six years.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
A state audit says the Office of the President at the University of California has kept secret more than $175 million. The report says salaries are a lot a higher in that office than in comparable offices. The audit comes just months after the UC system won approval for its first tuition hike in six years. The findings have angered some state lawmakers.
Guests:
Jose Medina, Assembly Higher Education Committee Riverside (@AsmJoseMedina)
More:
State audit of University of California Office of the President
President Donald Trump railed against a federal judge’s preliminary ruling that the White House cannot withhold funds from sanctuary cities. We find out what the legal arguments are and where the case goes next.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
More:
U.S. judge blocks Trump order threatening funds for 'sanctuary' cities
Fox is facing a fresh round of legal troubles. This time, a group of former and current Fox News employees is charging racial discrimination. Will this torpedo 21st Century Fox’s bid to buy Britain’s Sky TV?
Guests:
Erik Wemple, Washington Post (@ErikWemple)
More:
More lawsuits aimed at Fox News — this time alleging racial discrimination
This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of the LA Riots. Filmmaker and screenwriter John Ridley has made a documentary that looks at those events from all perspectives: the police, black community, and Korean community.
John Ridley is an Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director. His new documentary about the 1992 LA Riots is called “Let It Fall." (Photo courtesy of ABC)
Guests:
John Ridley, Screenwriter, Director and Novelist; "Let It Fall"
Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme died today in New York at age 73. He made “Silence of the Lambs,” “Philadelphia,” and the seminal Talking Heads concert film “Stop Making Sense.”
Guests:
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)
More:
Jonathan Demme, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Director, Dies at 73