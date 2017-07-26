Photo: Teju Cole is a writer and photographer. (By Martin Lenemann)
Teju Cole on finding meaning in the invisibile
Nigerian-American writer Teju Cole has a new book out called “Blind Spot.” It features hundreds of images -- spanning from Lagos to Berlin to Brooklyn -- with essays on what’s visible and invisible in the photos.
President Trump tweeted this morning that transgender people would no longer be allowed to serve in the US military. Thousands of transgender troops are in the military right now. The numbers are unclear because they have only been allowed to serve openly since June 2016. Sage Fox was the first transgender person to serve openly in the military, starting in 2013.
Abby Phillip, Washington Post (@abbydphillip)
Sage Fox, first person to come out in the military as trans
How U.S. Military Policy on Transgender Personnel Changed Under Obama
The cellphone video of a man overturning a street vendor’s cart in Los Angeles has gone viral. There’s shouting, food and containers are overthrown, and the vendor says the man threatened him with a taser. Corn, containers, and condiments go everywhere. The incident raises questions about the safety of LA’s estimated 50,000 street vendors.
Azusena Favela, Urban Renewal Network
What This Viral Video Shows Us About The Vulnerability Of L.A. Street Vendors
Equipment for LA Street Vendors
Now that weed is legal, Oakland has a program that helps people with marijuana convictions -- including ex-felons -- get into the pot business for themselves.
Rebecca Kaplan, National Journal (@RebeccaRKaplan)
Can Oakland Help Solve the Weed Industry's Diversity Problem?
Nigerian-American writer Teju Cole has a new book out called “Blind Spot.” It features hundreds of images -- spanning from Lagos to Berlin to Brooklyn -- with essays on what’s visible and invisible in the photos. Many of the photos don’t include people -- just traces of them.
Teju Cole is a writer and photographer. Photo by Martin Lenemann.
Brazzaville. There are two images of this boy in
"Blind Spot" -- one with his face shadowed, and another with his face visible.
Zurich. Many images in "Blind Spot" are from Switzerland.
Teju Cole, writer and photographer
Teju Cole’s ‘Blind Spot:’ What’s missing when we look at the world?
Star Montana’s new exhibit, “I Dream of Los Angeles,” is now on view at the Main Museum in downtown LA. It includes portraits of young, working class people trying to hold onto their dreams amid crime and poverty. Also at the Getty Center, there’s an exhibit up called “Now Then: Chris Killip and the Making of ‘In Flagrante.’” Killip’s images are of industrial towns in northeastern England in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)
Why Star Montana wants you to really see Boyle Heights through her stark and stirring portraits
Seven photos, seven stories: Chris Killip on capturing the declining industrial towns of England in the '70s and '80s