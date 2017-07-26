Teju Cole on finding meaning in the invisibile

President Trump tweeted this morning that transgender people would no longer be allowed to serve in the US military. Thousands of transgender troops are in the military right now. The numbers are unclear because they have only been allowed to serve openly since June 2016. Sage Fox was the first transgender person to serve openly in the military, starting in 2013.

Guests:

Abby Phillip, Washington Post (@abbydphillip)

Sage Fox, first person to come out in the military as trans

More:

How U.S. Military Policy on Transgender Personnel Changed Under Obama

