The impact of adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census

California has led the way with its sanctuary state laws. But Orange County might not continue to play along. The county is considering its own anti-sanctuary state countersuit.
Guests:
Don Barnes, Orange County Undersheriff
California is suing the Trump administration over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Critics say it’s an unconstitutional effort to discourage participation in the nation’s head count. It’s a move that could cost California at least one seat in the House and potentially billions of dollars.
California has led the way with its sanctuary state laws. But Orange County might not continue to play along. The county is considering its own anti-sanctuary state countersuit.
Guests:
Don Barnes, Orange County Undersheriff
The Commerce Department has announced that the 2020 census will include a new question about whether or not you are a citizen. California has wasted no time suing the Trump administration, saying the change would lead to an inaccurate Census count. So what will the impact be on the ground, and will California’s challenges be successful?
Guests:
Justin Levitt, Loyola Law School (@_justinlevitt_)
We hear about the strange story of a performance enhancing drug kingpin who’s been flying under the radar for more than a decade: Thomas Mann and his Magic Mountain of doping.
Guests:
Michael Powell, New York Times (@powellnyt)
Edoardo Nesi owned one of Italy’s finest textile factories, but after China entered the World Trade Organization and Europe transitioned to the Euro, orders at his factory withered. He was forced to sell his family business. Nesi sees his story as illustrating the dark side of globalization.
Guests:
Edoardo Nesi, filmmaker, co-author of the book “Everything is Broken Up and Dances: The Crushing of the Middle Class”
Everything Is Broken Up and Dances
Edoardo Nesi
We look at the secret military history of food and how wartime innovation led to junk food and snacks that never spoil.
Guests:
Anastacia Marx de Salcedo, food writer, and author of “Combat-Ready Kitchen: How the U.S. Military Shapes the Way You Eat” (@CombatKitchen)
Anastacia Marx de Salcedo
Students take on gun violence in LA At rallies across the country on Saturday, students called for stricter gun control and a commitment to fight gun violence. We talk to a young LA student activist about his experience growing up dodging bullets, and get perspective on violence nationwide from Jill Leovy, who has spent 10 years reporting on gun violence in LA County.
Following police violence, Oakland cafe won't serve cops A cafe named Hasta Muerte in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood is refusing to serve police officers. The move has led to protests against the owners, and a renewed discussion about the role of police in the community.
What's the future of Facebook's A.I.? Mark Zuckerberg apologized on Wednesday for how Facebook handled the Cambridge Analytica scandal, saying his company will protect users’ privacy. But Facebook is heavily investing in artificial intelligence that could potentially mean more sophisticated data mining of its users.
Can we rein in tech giants? Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a statement today saying his company will protect user data and investigate apps with access to his social network. British firm Cambridge Analytica allegedly used Facebook user data for political purposes. We talk about reining in Facebook and billionaire tech leaders.
As Charlie Beck gets ready to retire, a look at LAPD chiefs who came before After nine years as LA’s top cop, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has announced he’ll retire later this year. Beck will leave a 10,000 officer force with a simple… Read More
Scenes from Los Angeles’ ‘March for Our Lives’ On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people around the country demonstrated to reduce gun violence and strengthen gun control laws. The march, called “March for Our Lives,” was organized in… Read More
Anti-gun violence activist: ‘I’m so, so angry because it just keeps happening and it doesn’t have to’ (Photo: Demonstration organized by Teens For Gun Reform, an organization created by students in the Washington DC area, in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School… Read More