The impact of adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census

California is suing the Trump administration over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Critics say it’s an unconstitutional effort to discourage participation in the nation’s head count. It’s a move that could cost California at least one seat in the House and potentially billions of dollars.

Mar 27, 2018

California pushes back against sanctuary laws 7 MIN, 11 SEC

California has led the way with its sanctuary state laws. But Orange County might not continue to play along. The county is considering its own anti-sanctuary state countersuit.

Guests:
Don Barnes, Orange County Undersheriff

How changing the Census affects representation and federal funding 7 MIN, 37 SEC

The Commerce Department has announced that the 2020 census will include a new question about whether or not you are a citizen. California has wasted no time suing the Trump administration, saying the change would lead to an inaccurate Census count. So what will the impact be on the ground, and will California’s challenges be successful?

Guests:
Justin Levitt, Loyola Law School (@_justinlevitt_)

Arizona man allegedly runs international doping ring 8 MIN, 27 SEC

We hear about the strange story of a performance enhancing drug kingpin who’s been flying under the radar for more than a decade: Thomas Mann and his Magic Mountain of doping.

Guests:
Michael Powell, New York Times (@powellnyt)

More:
At the Heart of a Vast Doping Network, an Alias

Fabric maker loses his family business to global trade 14 MIN, 19 SEC

Edoardo Nesi owned one of Italy’s finest textile factories, but after China entered the World Trade Organization and Europe transitioned to the Euro, orders at his factory withered. He was forced to sell his family business. Nesi sees his story as illustrating the dark side of globalization.


Author Edoardo Nesi. Credit: Francesco Godi.

Guests:
Edoardo Nesi, filmmaker, co-author of the book “Everything is Broken Up and Dances: The Crushing of the Middle Class”

Everything Is Broken Up and Dances

Edoardo Nesi

How the military has shaped the way we eat 8 MIN, 36 SEC

We look at the secret military history of food and how wartime innovation led to junk food and snacks that never spoil.

Guests:
Anastacia Marx de Salcedo, food writer, and author of “Combat-Ready Kitchen: How the U.S. Military Shapes the Way You Eat” (@CombatKitchen)

Combat-Ready Kitchen

Anastacia Marx de Salcedo

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz

