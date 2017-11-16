ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

There Goes the Neighborhood LIVE: Solutions

In this podcast bonus, four guests discuss solutions to high housing costs and gentrification in Los Angeles. Recorded live at the Central Library on Nov. 15 and moderated by "Press Play" host Madeleine Brand, this event was a companion to the KCRW-WNYC podcast series "There Goes the Neighborhood." 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 16, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In this podcast bonus, four guests discuss solutions to high housing costs and gentrification in Los Angeles. Recorded live at the Central Library on Nov. 15 and moderated by "Press Play" host Madeleine Brand, this event was a companion to the KCRW-WNYC podcast series "There Goes the Neighborhood." 

Guests:
Sara Hernandez, Land-use attorney at DLA Piper
Alan Durning, Executive director and founder of the Sightline Institute
Isela Gracian, President of the East LA Community Corporation
Damien Goodmon, Founder and executive director of the nonprofit Crenshaw Subway Coalition and director of Housing is a Human Right

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad
For The Curious Blog

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More

Nov 17, 2017

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio
For The Curious Blog

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo: ‘I’ll continue to bring City Hall to the community’
For The Curious Blog

Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo: ‘I’ll continue to bring City Hall to the community’ Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and four other candidates in the ring, City Councilmember Cathy Murillo… Read More

Nov 13, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed