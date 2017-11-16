In this podcast bonus, four guests discuss solutions to high housing costs and gentrification in Los Angeles. Recorded live at the Central Library on Nov. 15 and moderated by "Press Play" host Madeleine Brand, this event was a companion to the KCRW-WNYC podcast series "There Goes the Neighborhood."
There Goes the Neighborhood LIVE: Solutions
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Sara Hernandez, Land-use attorney at DLA Piper
Alan Durning, Executive director and founder of the Sightline Institute
Isela Gracian, President of the East LA Community Corporation
Damien Goodmon, Founder and executive director of the nonprofit Crenshaw Subway Coalition and director of Housing is a Human Right
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
