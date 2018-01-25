ON AIR
Two cloned monkeys make us wonder: When will humans be cloned?

Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are two monkey clones in China. It’s the first time researchers have cloned a primate, and it could lead to major medical advances.

Jan 25, 2018

Photo: Chinese scientists have cloned monkeys using the same technique that produced Dolly the sheep two decades ago, breaking a technical barrier that could open the door to copying humans. Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, two identical long-tailed macaques, seen here January 20, 2018, were born eight and six weeks ago, making them the first primates -- the order of mammals that includes monkeys, apes and humans -- to be cloned from a non-embryonic cell. (China Daily via REUTERS)

The evolution of Gov. Jerry Brown 16 MIN, 24 SEC

During his final State of the State address in Sacramento today, Governor Jerry Brown Brown remembered when he became governor the second time in 2011. Brown spent a lot of time discussing the environment, transportation, and education. He also vowed to defend Republicans who voted for a controversial gas tax increase, and again justified his High Speed Rail project. We talk about his speech and what to expect in his final year in office, plus how he has evolved from when he was first elected governor in 1974 to now.

Guests:
David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)
Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, USC Price School of Public Policy (@sbjusc)

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets a fly named after him 3 MIN

A scientist at the Natural History Museum of LA County has discovered the world’s smallest fly. He named it after Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Guests:
Dr. Brian Brown, Natural History Museum of LA County

At Davos, countries make their own trade deals without the U.S. 9 MIN

The world’s business and political leaders are in the Swiss town of Davos for the annual World Economic Forum meeting. President Trump has also arrived to “tell the world how great America is and is doing,” as he tweeted. But many of the world’s leaders have rejected the president’s “America First” attitude. And many countries have moved forward with trade agreements that do not include the United States.

Guests:
Peter Goodman, New York Times / International Business Times (@petersgoodman)

The view from Sundance 10 MIN, 17 SEC

Sundance wraps up on Sunday. This year’s festival debuted in the wake of the Me Too movement. Harvey Weinstein was a longtime fixture at Sundance, but he didn’t attend this year. Sundance has always been ahead of the curve in promoting new and underrepresented voices in filmmaking. So what’s the next big thing?

Guests:
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic, Variety (@theAmyNicholson)

How close are we to cloning humans? 8 MIN, 58 SEC

Guests:
Paul Knoepfler, UC Davis (@pknoepfler)

More:
Is monkey cloning a breakthrough or a bad idea?

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

