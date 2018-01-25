Two cloned monkeys make us wonder: When will humans be cloned?

During his final State of the State address in Sacramento today, Governor Jerry Brown Brown remembered when he became governor the second time in 2011. Brown spent a lot of time discussing the environment, transportation, and education. He also vowed to defend Republicans who voted for a controversial gas tax increase, and again justified his High Speed Rail project. We talk about his speech and what to expect in his final year in office, plus how he has evolved from when he was first elected governor in 1974 to now.

Guests:

David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)

Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, USC Price School of Public Policy (@sbjusc)