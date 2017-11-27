ON AIR
What American pop has to do with race, love, sex and religion

Eroticism has always been a driving force in American popular music, and it has always shaped American ideas -- about sex, love, race, spirituality, feminism, and freedom. A new book explores how music has helped us confront issues like sexuality and race.

Nov 27, 2017

Book cover image courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers.

The legal fight over who will run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau 8 MIN, 59 SEC

Two people are vying to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. One is White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who brought CFPB employees donuts on his first day. The other is Leandra English, whom former director Richard Cordray appointed as he resigned on Friday. We also hear about a SCOTUS case on new protections for whistleblowers.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Has 2 Bosses Claiming Control
Supreme Court to decide who is a protected whistle-blower in corporate America

What has the CFPB accomplished? 8 MIN, 20 SEC

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created after the 2008 financial crisis as a way to keep lenders, banks, and other businesses in check. Over the past six years, it’s aimed to make sure consumers are treated fairly when it comes to credit cards, student loans, payday loans and mortgages.

Guests:
David Lazarus, Los Angeles Times (@Davidlaz)

More:
Completely unnecessary spat over CFPB leaves consumers out in the cold

How Wall Street created a housing disaster for millions of Mexicans 11 MIN, 11 SEC

An LA Times investigation finds that hastily built communities across Mexico are falling apart. Streets are buckling. Houses are bursting into flames. There’s no clean drinking water. We find out how Wall Street helped create the disaster.

Guests:
Richard Marosi, Los Angeles Times (@ricardin24)

More:
Mexico promised affordable housing for all. Instead it created many rapidly decaying slums

'Good Booty:' A book about music, love, sex and religion 17 MIN

Eroticism has always been a driving force in American popular music. And American popular music has always shaped American ideas -- not just about sex, but also love, race, spirituality, feminism, and freedom. A new book explores the history of how popular music has helped us confront issues like sexuality and race.


Ann Powers is NPR's Music Critic. (Photo by Lucent Vignette Photography)

Guests:
Ann Powers, NPR music critic, author of ”Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music” (@annkpowers)

Good Booty

Ann Powers

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

