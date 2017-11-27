Book cover image courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers.
What American pop has to do with race, love, sex and religion
Eroticism has always been a driving force in American popular music, and it has always shaped American ideas -- about sex, love, race, spirituality, feminism, and freedom. A new book explores how music has helped us confront issues like sexuality and race.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Two people are vying to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. One is White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who brought CFPB employees donuts on his first day. The other is Leandra English, whom former director Richard Cordray appointed as he resigned on Friday. We also hear about a SCOTUS case on new protections for whistleblowers.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
More:
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Has 2 Bosses Claiming Control
Supreme Court to decide who is a protected whistle-blower in corporate America
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created after the 2008 financial crisis as a way to keep lenders, banks, and other businesses in check. Over the past six years, it’s aimed to make sure consumers are treated fairly when it comes to credit cards, student loans, payday loans and mortgages.
Guests:
David Lazarus, Los Angeles Times (@Davidlaz)
More:
Completely unnecessary spat over CFPB leaves consumers out in the cold
An LA Times investigation finds that hastily built communities across Mexico are falling apart. Streets are buckling. Houses are bursting into flames. There’s no clean drinking water. We find out how Wall Street helped create the disaster.
Guests:
Richard Marosi, Los Angeles Times (@ricardin24)
More:
Mexico promised affordable housing for all. Instead it created many rapidly decaying slums
Eroticism has always been a driving force in American popular music. And American popular music has always shaped American ideas -- not just about sex, but also love, race, spirituality, feminism, and freedom. A new book explores the history of how popular music has helped us confront issues like sexuality and race.
Ann Powers is NPR's Music Critic. (Photo by Lucent Vignette Photography)
Guests:
Ann Powers, NPR music critic, author of ”Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music” (@annkpowers)
Ann Powers
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Movies to watch during the holidays If you’re overstuffed after Thanksgiving, maybe relax with a movie. We hear from Emmy winning actor Sterling K. Brown, get recommendations for this year’s holiday movies, and learn about a new documentary on making fireworks in one Mexican town.
Rep. Speier fights sexual harassment on Capitol Hill California Congresswoman Jackie Speier shared her personal story of sexual assault in a video posted last month. She’s urging colleagues to come out with their experiences too, and has introduced legislation to change how sexual abuse is handled on Capitol Hill. This week, we learned Rep. John Conyers allegedly used office funds to pay $27,000 to a former aide who filed a sexual harassment claim against him.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Weird and wonderful movies to get you in the Christmas spirit You know the classic holiday movies, such as ”It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.” There are less traditional favorites like “Home Alone” and “Love Actually.” But maybe you’re… Read More
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More