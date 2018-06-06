ON AIR
What California primary results mean for the state and the midterms

Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox won the most votes in Tuesday’s primary election. They will face off in November to be California’s next governor. In the Senate race, Dianne Feinstein cruised to victory, while Democratic challenger Kevin De León barely clinched second. We look at those races and other highlights from the primary.

Jun 06, 2018

Gavin Newsom will face Republican John Cox in the Calif. governor's race 15 MIN, 23 SEC

Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox won the most votes in Tuesday’s primary election. Now they face off in November to be California’s next governor. The big loser in that race was former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who ended up third. In the Senate race, Dianne Feinstein cruised to victory, while Democratic challenger Kevin De Leon barely clinched second. We look at those races and other highlights from the primary.

Guests:
Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc (@paulmitche11 )
John Myers, Los Angeles Times (@johnmyers)
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

California party chairmen react to primary election results 15 MIN, 41 SEC

The chairs of the state Republican and Democratic parties reveal their strategies for the general election campaign. Count on the gas tax and Donald Trump to play starring roles.

Guests:
Jim Brulte, California Strategies
Eric Bauman, winner of the election for new chairman of California Democratic Party

Gender politics and the recall the judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer Brock Turner 9 MIN, 44 SEC

For the first time in more than 80 years, Californians have successfully recalled a state judge. Aaron Persky gained national attention when he sentenced Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail. Turner was found guilty of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. He could have faced up to 14 years behind bars. Persky’s light sentence set off a firestorm nationally, and pushed the state to create new mandatory minimum sentences in sex assault cases.

Guests:
Julia Ioffe, The Atlantic (@juliaioffe)

More:
Brock Turner's twisted legacy—and a Stanford professor's relentless pursuit of justice

'Made in LA' at the Hammer Museum 7 MIN

The Hammer Museum just opened its fourth edition of “Made in LA.” That’s the biennial exhibition that showcases art produced in LA. It goes on until September 2. The exhibit deals with women’s bodies, and two-thirds of the artists are women.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
'Made in L.A. 2018': Why the Hammer biennial is the right show for disturbing times

CREDITS

Image of John Cox and Gavin Newsom at KCRW by Amy Ta and Christopher Ho.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

