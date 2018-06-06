What California primary results mean for the state and the midterms

Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox won the most votes in Tuesday’s primary election. Now they face off in November to be California’s next governor. The big loser in that race was former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who ended up third. In the Senate race, Dianne Feinstein cruised to victory, while Democratic challenger Kevin De Leon barely clinched second. We look at those races and other highlights from the primary.
Guests:
Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc (@paulmitche11 )
John Myers, Los Angeles Times (@johnmyers)
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)