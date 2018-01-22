ON AIR
What can LA learn from Cape Town's water crisis?

A ban on car washing, two minute showers, flushing a toilet only when absolutely necessary -- those are extreme water conservation measures people in Cape Town have to follow. The South African city is on track to run out of water in about 90 days.

Jan 22, 2018

Image of Cape Town, South Africa by Brent Newhall

Government shutdown ends for now, but what's next for DACA? 11 MIN, 17 SEC

Senate Democrats agreed to reopen the government for the next three weeks. But the larger issue of what do about DACA remains. We talk about the politics around this and the future of immigration policy.

Guests:
Kamal Essaheb, National Immigration Law Center (@NILC_org)
Alayna Treene, Axios reporter (@alaynatreene)

How did Stephen Miller become the center of the fight over immigration? 7 MIN, 1 SEC

White House Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller is being blamed for torpedoing the latest immigration deal. He’s received a lot of attention for his hard-line immigration views -- and his often strident media appearances.

Guests:
Ashley Parker, The Washington Post (@AshleyRParker)

More:
Stephen Miller: Immigration agitator and White House survivor

Trump makes it easier for states to defund Planned Parenthood 8 MIN, 31 SEC

The Obama administration issued a directive to all 50 state Medicaid directors warning that big cuts to family planning providers, like Planned Parenthood, would break federal law. Trump said late last week that he would rescind that guidance, leaving the door open for states to potentially defund clinics that provide abortions.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

The history of the anti-government protests in eastern Oregon 10 MIN, 44 SEC

Oregonians think the federal government is out to get them, despite the Trump administration putting through policies they’ve wanted. A reporter from New York goes back to her childhood home in eastern Oregon to meet the people behind the anti-government protests there.

Guests:
Jennifer Percy, New York Times Magazine (@JenPercy)

More:
Fear of the Federal Government in the Ranchlands of Oregon

Cape Town on track to run out of water in April 7 MIN, 24 SEC

A ban on car washing, two minute showers, flushing a toilet only when absolutely necessary -- those are extreme water conservation measures people in Cape Town have to follow. The South African city is on track to run out of water in about 90 days.

Guests:
Aryn Baker, Time (@arynebaker)

More:
Cape Town Is 90 Days Away From Running Out of Water

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

