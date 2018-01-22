What can LA learn from Cape Town's water crisis?
A ban on car washing, two minute showers, flushing a toilet only when absolutely necessary -- those are extreme water conservation measures people in Cape Town have to follow. The South African city is on track to run out of water in about 90 days.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Senate Democrats agreed to reopen the government for the next three weeks. But the larger issue of what do about DACA remains. We talk about the politics around this and the future of immigration policy.
Guests:
Kamal Essaheb, National Immigration Law Center (@NILC_org)
Alayna Treene, Axios reporter (@alaynatreene)
White House Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller is being blamed for torpedoing the latest immigration deal. He’s received a lot of attention for his hard-line immigration views -- and his often strident media appearances.
Guests:
Ashley Parker, The Washington Post (@AshleyRParker)
More:
Stephen Miller: Immigration agitator and White House survivor
The Obama administration issued a directive to all 50 state Medicaid directors warning that big cuts to family planning providers, like Planned Parenthood, would break federal law. Trump said late last week that he would rescind that guidance, leaving the door open for states to potentially defund clinics that provide abortions.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Oregonians think the federal government is out to get them, despite the Trump administration putting through policies they’ve wanted. A reporter from New York goes back to her childhood home in eastern Oregon to meet the people behind the anti-government protests there.
Guests:
Jennifer Percy, New York Times Magazine (@JenPercy)
More:
Fear of the Federal Government in the Ranchlands of Oregon
Guests:
Aryn Baker, Time (@arynebaker)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
