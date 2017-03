President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban says that for 90 days there will be no new visas issued to people from six Muslim-majority countries. No refugees from any country will be allowed into the US for 120 days, and once that time period is up, the number of refugees allowed to enter per year will be capped at 50,000. For refugees spending years trying to win asylum, what will happen to them?

Lavinia Limón, US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (@USCRIdc)

Executive Order Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States