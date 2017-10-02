ON AIR
What we know about the Las Vegas mass shooting

Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas is the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured. The death toll climbs.

Oct 02, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: A body is covered with a sheet in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017.

Las Vegas shooting: Details emerge about the gunman 5 MIN

Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas is the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured. The death toll climbs. We learn more about what happened and who the shooter was -- a 64-year-old white man who’s been called a lone wolf with an arsenal of weapons.

Guests:
Sally Ho, Associated Press (@_sallyho)
Sid Heal, former head LAPD SWAT

More:
High-rise sniper kills at least 58 at Las Vegas concert

The significance of the new Supreme Court term 5 MIN

The U.S. Supreme Court opened its new term today. Court watchers predict it could be one of the most significant terms in recent history. On the court’s docket are cases involving political gerrymandering, religious freedom versus gay rights, state-required union fees, cell phone privacy, and the purging of voter rolls.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Back at Full Strength, Supreme Court Faces a Momentous Term

Puerto Rico nursing homes are desperate for supplies 5 MIN

Drinking water and food is still needed in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit on September 20. Despite shiploads of supplies arriving to the island, getting them off the ships and out to the people remains difficult. President Trump will go to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after engaging in a Twitter attack over the weekend against the mayor of San Juan.

More:
In one Puerto Rican nursing home, a struggle to get power and keep patients alive

What the murals of Los Angeles say about us 5 MIN

We meet an artist who spent two years documenting the murals and graffiti in Los Angeles for a “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA” exhibition. Ken Gonzales-Day says this public art reminds us of our collective history that often is overlooked or literally erased.

More:
Murals, Signs, and Mark‐Making in LA

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

