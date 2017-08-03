Photo: Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gestures as he delivers speech during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 17, 2017. (Edgard Garrido/Reuters)
What we learn from transcript of Trump and Pena Nieto call
A transcript of a phone call between President Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto is getting attention today. Trump says the border wall is not the top issue between the two countries. And he asked Pena Nieto to stop saying publically that Mexico wouldn’t pay for the border wall.
FROM THIS EPISODE
A transcript of a phone call between President Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto reveals Trump being willing to cut off relations if Pena Nieto kept saying Mexico wouldn’t pay for the border wall.
Guests:
Alfredo Corchado, Arizona State University (@ajcorchado)
More:
‘This deal will make me look terrible’: Full transcripts of Trump’s calls with Mexico and Australia
A man known as El Mencho has taken over as Mexico’s lead drug kingpin. He’s ruthlessly violent, even by Mexican standards. He has thousands of soldiers and even a submarine fleet. He’s estimated to be worth around $1 billion. We speak with the DEA agent tasked with finding him.
Guests:
Kyle Mori, Los Angeles Drug Enforcement Administration
A team of scientists recently published a paper detailing how they edited the DNA of human embryos using CRISPR. They did it without causing other potentially harmful mutations. CRISPR has the potential to help families with genetic diseases like breast cancer and Alzheimer's. But it also raises ethical questions.
Guests:
Dina Fine Maron, Scientific American (@dina_maron)
More:
Embryo Gene-Editing Experiment Reignites Ethical Debate
Japan is facing a historically low birth rate because young men can’t find good jobs. They’re living at home with their parents and refusing to get married. We talk about the country’s so-called herbivore men.
Guests:
Alana Semuels, Atlantic magazine
More:
The Mystery of Why Japanese People Are Having So Few Babies
Facebook is more popular now with young people. We find out why, and whether there’s anything to the rumors that Mark Zuckerberg wants to run for president. He’s hired pollster Joel Benenson.
Guests:
Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)
More:
Teenage Clicks
Zuckerberg hires Clinton pollster, totally not running for president
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What happened to all my brain power? Ever feel like your brain is just as drained as your smartphone battery? Well, it turns out your attempts to unplug from your smartphone and recharge your brain may not… Read More
Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot If you drive down Foothill Road in the small, Central Coast city of Carpinteria at certain times of the day, when the wind is blowing in a particular direction, you… Read More
What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote! We investigated whether Santa Barbara hates food trucks, and found out what lies below State Street. Now it’s your turn! What should KCRW Santa Barbara investigate next? Vote here! After… Read More