What would historic US-North Korea meeting mean for diplomacy?

President Trump agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after an official invitation from the Supreme Leader. If the meeting takes place, it’ll mark the first time any U.S. president has ever met with the head of North Korea. Kim reportedly told South Korean diplomats that he is eager to meet President Trump “as soon as possible.”

Joon Bang, Director of the Korean-American Coalition

David Kang, University of Southern California (@DaveCKang)

