What would historic US-North Korea meeting mean for diplomacy?

For decades, North Korea has asked for a summit with an American president. Now President Trump says he’s in. What will come of the meeting, if it actually happens?

Mar 09, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Local Koreans are cautiously optimistic about Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un 5 MIN

President Trump agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after an official invitation from the Supreme Leader. If the meeting takes place, it’ll mark the first time any U.S. president has ever met with the head of North Korea. Kim reportedly told South Korean diplomats that he is eager to meet President Trump “as soon as possible.”

Guests:
Joon Bang, Director of the Korean-American Coalition
David Kang, University of Southern California (@DaveCKang)

More:
Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un in what would be first meeting between a U.S. president and North Koreans

Rain is in the forecast, but SoCal still has drought problems 5 MIN

Forecasters are predicting a good chance of rain through the weekend and later next week. Californians are hoping a March miracle could save the state from falling too far back into drought. But, according to the federal drought monitor, California is still unseasonably dry, with nearly half the state at least in moderate drought.

Guests:
Bill Patzert, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (@NASAJPL)

What to do about the giant rodent invasion in California? 5 MIN

Large aquatic rodents called nutrias keep showing up in the Central Valley. The California Department for Fish and Wildlife is looking into eradication plans that other states have tried. Maryland killed more than 14,000 nutria in the Chesapeake Bay. Other states, like Louisiana, encourage their residents to eat nutria.

Guests:
Peter Tira, CA Department for Fish and Wildlife

More:
Nutria pose a problem to California marshes; some say the solution is to eat them

Will fans of 'A Wrinkle in Time' be happy with Ava DuVernay's film adaptation? 5 MIN

Our critics review “A Wrinkle In Time,” the first $100+ million dollar film directed by a black woman; “Thoroughbreds,” an R-rated movie about two upper-class teenage girls, and one of them has a cruel stepfather; “The Death of Stalin,” a political satire by the creator of “Veep;” and “Gringo,” a dark comedy starring Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo.

Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)

LA Angels' new member: Young Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 5 MIN

In Major League Baseball, an intense feeding frenzy recently ended with the Los Angeles Angels coming out on top. The Angels signed Shohei Ohtani, Japan’s best pitcher and best hitter. Seven teams, including the Dodgers, went all-out to land the Japanese star.

Guests:
Matt 'Money' Smith, 'Petros and Money' (@mattmoneysmith)

CREDITS

Photo: A float with effigies of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump is paraded through the crowd during the 134th Carnival parade in Nice, France February 20, 2018. (REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet)

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

